Apple Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio: Main Differences

Smart Keyboard Folio – lighter and more water resistant

It is true that originally the Smart keyboard Apple has been around for several years now. Specifically, it debuted for the first time in 2015, with the arrival of the already more than popular iPad Pro. However, in 2018 the company decided to launch the Smart Keyboard Folio, completely redesigned.

Although it is true that it was characterized as an option that users did not like very much, we must remember that the Smart Keyboard Folio is not without some merits that should be reviewed carefully.

In fact, if we compare it with the Magic Keyboard, It is true that the Smart Keyboard Folio is characterized by being much lighter, which can make it an ideal option for those who travel a lot, and prefer to keep the weight as light as possible.