We continue reviewing the most important news that Apple has left us at WWDC 2020, now putting the spotlight on macOS Big Sur, the next major update to the Mac personal computer operating system.

Design is one of the most important pillars of the Apple universe, and this not only applies to its products, it also extends to its operating systems. Obvious to say that macOS Big Sur is not an exception, in fact it is one of the best examples since, according to Apple itself, we are facing the biggest change which has received said operating system since the release of macOS X.

macOS Big Sur, closer to iOS

The way in which Apple has described the macOS Big Sur keys in terms of design and interface is very interesting: totally renovated but familiar, consistent, and with a tendency towards unification that is evident in the inspiration it borrows from iOS. Clearly, Apple leaves Mac OS X behind in favor of a more integrated system with the mobile system and this is reflected even in the version number: mac OS 11.0.

Apple says that all interfaceFrom the curvature of the window corners to the color and material palette, it has been refined. The icons in the Dock have been redesigned to be more consistent with the icons throughout the Apple ecosystem, preserving the Mac’s personality. The buttons and controls appear when necessary and fall back when they are not. The entire experience feels more focused, fresh, and familiar, reducing visual complexity and bringing user content to the front and center.

As we can see in the attached image, the menus dedicated to Wi-Fi connection and sound have been redesigned, and the Control CenterHe is shaping up to be one of the most important novelties. Messages and Maps They are also among the applications that have received significant improvements, and we have already talked about them in this article dedicated to iOS 14.

Another of the renewed components has been the Safari browser, with a customizable home page, redesigned and more powerful tab function, quick and easy translation, and a new Privacy Report. According to Apple, in the biggest Safari update since its original release in 2003. Users can further customize their experience with improved support for extensions, and the Mac App Store makes it easy to discover and download great Safari extensions with a new category. which includes editorial focuses and charts.

A Notification center Updated includes more interactive notifications and redesigned widgets offered in different sizes, giving users more relevant information at a glance. A new design for core applications brings more organization to multiple open windows and makes interacting with them easier.

The final version of macOS Big Sur will be available next fall, although before, Apple will offer beta versions for developers and users who want to try it. The operating system will be compatible and will update the following series of apple personal computers:

2015 or later MacBook

MacBook Air 2013 or later

MacBook Pro 2013 or later

2014 or later Mac mini

iMac 2014 or later

iMac Pro 2017 or later

Mac Pro 2013 or later

More information macOS Big Sur | Manzana