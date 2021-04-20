Apple M1, Thunderbolt and Mini-LED display

04/20/2021

On at 21:12 CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Everyone knew that he was going to be the protagonist of the night, although in the end it has been quite disputed with the presence of the new iMac. So Apple officially reveals the new iPad Pro, which comes with incredible changes that elevates the experience to unimaginable heights for a product with such characteristics.

After months of rumors about the Mini-LED display of this new iPad, perhaps it is the least relevant of the recipe, although without detracting from this feature, we find an incredible screen of 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR with the aforementioned technology, obtaining more pixels in the same space, and therefore, higher density and general sharpness. However, perhaps most surprising is the arrival of the Apple M1 also to this product, a processor that, as we remember, has been incorporated in different versions of Mac and iMac. In this way, perhaps we should think twice when we talk about power between a Mac or an iPad Pro. Along with all this, Apple also incorporates Thunderbolt connection, which is also shared in the same USB-C port. This ensures data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps. This, coupled with the M1 chip, makes the iPad Pro also a powerful portable video editing, work or entertainment tool. Apple offers versions of up to 2TB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

As for the cameras, there have been no changes in this regard, with the same three-sensor system as the 2020 model. It is clear that it is in the category in which it has least wanted to invest this time. However, the front camera does undergo changes, improving its resolution to 12MP. In addition, the device includes a 40.88 Wh battery. Along with this, this year’s iPad Pro it also has 5G, putting the finishing touch to make the iPad the ultimate tool inside and outside the home.

The 2021 iPad Pro comes in two models, a 12.9-inch and an 11-inch. The last one mentioned does not have the improvements in the panel, although everything else is identical. This device will hit stores during the second half of May, although It can be purchased from April 30 at a price from € 879. The 12.9-inch version costs € 1,199. You can find more information through the official Apple website.