Along with Google, the technology company is looking for strategies to alleviate the pandemic that affects many of the nations.

SET Puebla News

Apple teamed up with technology giants like Alphabet’s Google to launch COVID-19 detection tools for users to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, the Cupertino, California-based company launched an iPhone and iPad app with information on the pandemic and questions to help users determine whether to be tested for the disease.

Apple also launched a corresponding website with similar functions. The company said it partnered with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House Coronavirus Special Force and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to build the tools.

Apple previously added CDC guidelines on social distancing and reducing the spread of the virus to many of its online platforms, including its website, App Store, and Apple Music.

He also recently added responses about the virus to his Siri digital assistant.

Source: ElFinanciero.com.mx