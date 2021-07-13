Apple launches the external battery with MagSafe for the iPhone 12

After several months of rumors, Apple finally made the official MagSafe battery for iPhone 12. The accessory will be available for $ 99 or 109 euros in Spain (pending price in Mexico), and will work with all variants of the terminal. That is, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It is worth mentioning that the MagSafe battery comes with a capacity of 1,460 mAh, which perhaps for some people will fall short.

Although Apple does not specify the materials, from the images we intuit that it is covered in silicone, the same material they use for the covers. Of course, for the moment it will only be possible to buy it in white. Another feature to consider is that Apple will will allow you to charge both the iPhone 12 and the MagSafe battery simultaneously. For this, it will be necessary to connect the battery with a Lightning cable and then place it on the back of the device.

It should be mentioned, by the way, that MagSafe battery does not include charger no lightning cable. This should not surprise anyone, since the company has followed this strategy since the launch of the iPhone 12. On the other hand, Apple recommends using the 20 W charger, although it will also be compatible with lower or higher speed chargers. Like other MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12, the external battery sticks to the back surface of the smartphone. Recall that the iPhone 12 integrate a system of magnets that opened the door to a complete line of accessories.

“The MagSafe battery docks like nothing else. Its compact and intuitive design allows you to easily charge your device anywhere. And perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro so charging is not interrupted. Battery MagSafe can be recharged even faster when paired with a 27W or higher charger, like the one included with your MacBook. And if you need a wireless charger, just plug in the Lightning cable and you’ll have up to 15W of wireless charging. . “ Manzana

The MagSafe external battery joins other accessories that have already been on sale for months. These include MagSafe chargers, holsters and wallets. Is the battery too late? Perhaps, mainly because other manufacturers were ahead of Apple’s proposal. AnkerFor example, it launched its own external battery with MagSafe last February. It has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, although it is larger than the official Apple battery.

