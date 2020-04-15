Apple Launches IPhone SE and MEMES Arrive | Instagram

Electronic equipment, software and online services company Apple presented his new product, the IPhone SE and of course the memes They could not wait for it, because they say it is identical to 8.

Today, Wednesday April 15, Apple introduced the new IPhone SE, being the first low-cost mobile phone of the company in approximately four years.

The reason for this is to be able increase sales while other consumers expect new high-end models later this year.

The price of this new model will be from 11 thousand pesos in Mexico, much less than the iPhone 11 that was from 17 thousand pesos and the iPhone 11 Pro from 25 thousand pesos.

But not everything is so beautiful, because in order to reduce its cost, the company implemented the Same design as the iPhone 8, which debuted in 2017, with a less advanced camera system, a smaller, older screen, and a Touch ID fingerprint scanner instead of facial recognition.

talking about iPhone SE I still have my iPhone 5c already dying but I still like it pic.twitter.com/83ENmC8lB0 – ᴶᵃᵛⁱᵉʳᵗᵃ ᶠᵃᶜⁱˡ (@dmbgirlx)

April 15, 2020

Of course, Apple was not going to give us that easy or give a great gift, so these features and the new launch have filled with memes social networks creating trend.

The upside is that the iPhone SE will come with the same processor which is in the iPhone 11 Pro, he A13, so if it will be updated.

Why does Apple say that the iPhone SE will be cheaper?

for the price they say it will be super expensive just as selling a lung is not enough to buy it pic.twitter.com/gzRdxPANSg – ᴶᵃᵛⁱᵉʳᵗᵃ ᶠᵃᶜⁱˡ (@dmbgirlx)

April 15, 2020

The cell phone comes with 64, 128 and 256 GB of storage and will be available at 3 colors: black, white and red.

Will be available From the day April 24, and orders anticipated will start at 10 p.m. the day of morning.

Ah !!! $ 399 for the new @iphone That means that by selling just one of my kidneys I could buy it great news. #iPhoneSE – travis rat delevingne (@RatDelevingne)

April 15, 2020

The hashtag #IphoneSE has become trend in the last hours, generating tweets and memes of users that are surprised by the unexpected launch of Apple despite the crisis that is currently happening around the world.

