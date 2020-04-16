The new iPhone SE is almost identical to the iPhone 8 on the outside, and stands out for having internal components of the iPhone 11, its price starts from $ 399 (10,999 pesos)

AP –

Manzana presented on Wednesday a new iPhone which will be much cheaper than the models it released last year, when the economy was booming and the new pandemic coronavirus he had not forced people to reconsider their expenses.

The second generation of iPhone SE will sell for $ 399 in the United States, a 40% decrease from the most economical model in the iPhone 11 filed last year. The high-end versions of the iPhone 11 sell for more than $ 1,000. Online orders for the iPhone They will begin on Friday, and the first deliveries are scheduled for April 24.

Even before the pandemic, many people had begun to complain about high phone prices that weren’t much better than what they already had. That caused Manzana It will reinforce its emphasis on music and video services for the more than 1 billion people who have at least one of their devices connected to the internet.

Selling expensive devices is expected to be more difficult as the economy collapses to its worst crisis in more than a decade.

Manzana develops its products many months in advance, and the new iPhone SE is not a direct response to the economic collapse caused by the pandemic. Even though the iPhone SE will be sold at a price that seems adequate for the tough times ahead, it is an extremely difficult time to present a product, said Daniel Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities.

“Apple was facing a difficult decision and ultimately decided to launch and greenlight this phone on the market in hopes of some success,” wrote Ives.



Generally, the new models of the iPhone are released with great fanfare in a Silicon Valley auditorium named after the founder of ManzanaSteve Jobs, who revolutionized the market when he introduced the first iPhone in 2007. The spring event was not held this year because of the pandemic.

Even before he coronavirus compel most states to order confinement, Manzana it had been affected by measures to contain it in China. In addition to being its third largest market, behind the United States and Europe, China is also the place where Manzana manufactures much of its iPhone.

With its factories and stores closed in China for several weeks this year, Manzana issued a warning two months ago that quarterly sales would be far from the projections. The Cupertino, California-based company plans to release its first quarter 2020 results in the coming weeks.

The new iPhone SE is an upgrade from another low-cost model that Manzana launched four years ago. Manzana stopped selling the iPhone SE original in 2018.

The update of the iPhone SE is essentially the same as the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which came out in 2017. The iPhone SE will not share the same screens and cameras of the newer models of the iPhone 11. But it will be powered by the A13, the same processing chip that is inside the iPhone 11 more expensive.

He iPhone Original SE was a hit with consumers on a budget, or those who prefer a smaller 10-centimeter (4-inch) screen, as new phones get bigger and bigger. The new model is slightly longer than the original, with an 11.9-centimeter (4.7-inch) display.

In what could be another popular twist, the new iPhone The home button is brought back. That is a remarkable change from the line of the iPhone 11, who scrapped the once-familiar button for bigger screens that can handle the highest quality videos and photos.

The continuing stock market concerns about the pandemic overshadowed any enthusiasm investors might have about a iPhone more economical to help boost sales of Manzana in a depressed economy. The company’s shares fell $ 2.62 to close at $ 284.43 on Wednesday, leaving the shares 13% below their peak in January.