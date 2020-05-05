With the internal component overhaul of the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020), many users are wondering which equipment to choose right now. The Direct comparison of the MacBook Pro is the MacBook Air also renewed just a few weeks ago is the most common in these cases. For this reason, we are going to analyze both entry models, as well as the change that would mean some improvements in the components at the time of purchase.

Comparison between MacBook Pro (2020) and MacBook Air (2020): main differences

MacBook Pro 13.3 (2020)

MacBook Air (2020)

screen

13.3 inches IPS at 2,560 x 1,600; True Tone; 500 nits; color gamut P3

13.3 inches IPS at 2,560 x 1,600; True Tone; 400 nits

Dimensions

15.6 x 304 x 212

4.1-16.1 x 304 x 212mm

Weight

1.4 kg

1.29 kg

Processor

8th generation 1.4GHz Intel Core i5

1.1GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i3

Processor expansion

8th generation Intel Core i7 at 1.7GHz for an additional € 375; models with 2nd generation Intel Core i5 or i7 at 2 / 2.3GHz

Intel Core i5 or i7 10th generation at 1.1 / 1.2GHz; 50 or 130 additional euros

Storage

256GB SSD

256GB SSD

RAM

8GB LPDDR3 integrated at 2,133 MHz

8GB LPDDR4X integrated at 3,733 MHz

RAM expansion

16GB LPDDR3 integrated at 2,133 MHz, additional 125 euros; models with 3,733 MHz LPDDR4X memory

16GB LPDDR4X integrated at 3,733 MHz, additional 250 euros

Graphics

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645

Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7

Autonomy

Up to 10 hours of wireless web browsing

Up to 11 hours of wireless web browsing

Ports

x2 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports

x2 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports

Connectivity

802.11ac Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 5.0

802.11ac Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 5.0

Keyboard

Scissor keyboard with 66 keys, Touch Bar and Touch ID

Scissor keyboard with 79 keys with Touch ID

Colors

Space gray and silver

Gold, space gray and silver

Price

From 1,499 euros; extensions of 375 and 125 additional euros

From 1,079 euros; extensions of 50, 130 and 250 euros

A difficult decision between both laptops

Choosing which equipment to choose between the new MacBook Pro (2020) or MacBook Air (2020) is difficult. Typically, the spec table helps us see which gear gets the most on the table, balanced with its price. With this 13-inch MacBook Pro and recently renewed MacBook Air, it’s not that simple.

The MacBook Pro puts a better screen with P3 color gamut and 100 nits higher brightness on the table. An aspect to take into account in the face of work in bright environments and where color accuracy is required. Another addition is the Touch Bar, which favors using quick functions and shortcuts normally hidden in apps.

In terms of processor and integrated graphics card, both are more powerful than those found in the MacBook Air. Of course, we must take into account that the two teams have chips from different Intel families and from different generations. Thus, the MacBook Pro is the most powerful U series, but eighth generation, while the MacBook Air is the least powerful Y series (old core M) but tenth generation.

In addition to the power, we must take into account the type of RAM memory supported. While the eighth-generation processors in the input MacBook Pro have 2,133 MHz LPDDR3 memory, the tenth-generation processors in the MacBook Air feature with 3,733 MHz LPDDR4X memory. This is something that can be solved by going to the top 10th generation processors in the MacBook Pro. This model starts at 2,129 euros, incorporating 16GB of LPDDR4X memory and 512GB of storage.

This MacBook Pro updates the keyboard to the scissor mechanism, adding an ESC key and T-shaped arrows. In addition, base storage doubles to 256GB

Finally, the MacBook Pro is a slightly heavier “package” and with an autonomy that is one hour less. In the end, it offers more power, best screen and the extra of the Touch Bar at a higher price. In that price range, a user looking for a competent computer is likely to be satisfied with a MacBook Air with an Intel Core i5 or i7.

However, the most interesting thing about the MacBook Pro is in the tenth generation processors, its RAM (expandable up to 32GB), the number of ports and more storage. Although we are entering a much higher outlay that starts dangerously double the entry MacBook Air. Not surprisingly, this is a price range designed for another type of user. Many users may have been waiting for the 14-inch model to follow in the wake of last year’s 16-inch MacBook Pro. But everything indicates that we will have to wait a while longer.

