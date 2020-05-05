With the internal component overhaul of the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020), many users are wondering which equipment to choose right now. The Direct comparison of the MacBook Pro is the MacBook Air also renewed just a few weeks ago is the most common in these cases. For this reason, we are going to analyze both entry models, as well as the change that would mean some improvements in the components at the time of purchase.
Comparison between MacBook Pro (2020) and MacBook Air (2020): main differences
MacBook Pro 13.3 (2020)
MacBook Air (2020)
screen
13.3 inches IPS at 2,560 x 1,600; True Tone; 500 nits; color gamut P3
13.3 inches IPS at 2,560 x 1,600; True Tone; 400 nits
Dimensions
15.6 x 304 x 212
4.1-16.1 x 304 x 212mm
Weight
1.4 kg
1.29 kg
Processor
8th generation 1.4GHz Intel Core i5
1.1GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i3
Processor expansion
8th generation Intel Core i7 at 1.7GHz for an additional € 375; models with 2nd generation Intel Core i5 or i7 at 2 / 2.3GHz
Intel Core i5 or i7 10th generation at 1.1 / 1.2GHz; 50 or 130 additional euros
Storage
256GB SSD
256GB SSD
RAM
8GB LPDDR3 integrated at 2,133 MHz
8GB LPDDR4X integrated at 3,733 MHz
RAM expansion
16GB LPDDR3 integrated at 2,133 MHz, additional 125 euros; models with 3,733 MHz LPDDR4X memory
16GB LPDDR4X integrated at 3,733 MHz, additional 250 euros
Graphics
Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Autonomy
Up to 10 hours of wireless web browsing
Up to 11 hours of wireless web browsing
Ports
x2 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports
x2 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports
Connectivity
802.11ac Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 5.0
802.11ac Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 5.0
Keyboard
Scissor keyboard with 66 keys, Touch Bar and Touch ID
Scissor keyboard with 79 keys with Touch ID
Colors
Space gray and silver
Gold, space gray and silver
Price
From 1,499 euros; extensions of 375 and 125 additional euros
From 1,079 euros; extensions of 50, 130 and 250 euros
A difficult decision between both laptops
Choosing which equipment to choose between the new MacBook Pro (2020) or MacBook Air (2020) is difficult. Typically, the spec table helps us see which gear gets the most on the table, balanced with its price. With this 13-inch MacBook Pro and recently renewed MacBook Air, it’s not that simple.
The MacBook Pro puts a better screen with P3 color gamut and 100 nits higher brightness on the table. An aspect to take into account in the face of work in bright environments and where color accuracy is required. Another addition is the Touch Bar, which favors using quick functions and shortcuts normally hidden in apps.
In terms of processor and integrated graphics card, both are more powerful than those found in the MacBook Air. Of course, we must take into account that the two teams have chips from different Intel families and from different generations. Thus, the MacBook Pro is the most powerful U series, but eighth generation, while the MacBook Air is the least powerful Y series (old core M) but tenth generation.
In addition to the power, we must take into account the type of RAM memory supported. While the eighth-generation processors in the input MacBook Pro have 2,133 MHz LPDDR3 memory, the tenth-generation processors in the MacBook Air feature with 3,733 MHz LPDDR4X memory. This is something that can be solved by going to the top 10th generation processors in the MacBook Pro. This model starts at 2,129 euros, incorporating 16GB of LPDDR4X memory and 512GB of storage.
This MacBook Pro updates the keyboard to the scissor mechanism, adding an ESC key and T-shaped arrows. In addition, base storage doubles to 256GB
Finally, the MacBook Pro is a slightly heavier “package” and with an autonomy that is one hour less. In the end, it offers more power, best screen and the extra of the Touch Bar at a higher price. In that price range, a user looking for a competent computer is likely to be satisfied with a MacBook Air with an Intel Core i5 or i7.
However, the most interesting thing about the MacBook Pro is in the tenth generation processors, its RAM (expandable up to 32GB), the number of ports and more storage. Although we are entering a much higher outlay that starts dangerously double the entry MacBook Air. Not surprisingly, this is a price range designed for another type of user. Many users may have been waiting for the 14-inch model to follow in the wake of last year’s 16-inch MacBook Pro. But everything indicates that we will have to wait a while longer.
