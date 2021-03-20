Apple just patented this new technology for its most ambitious product to date

This month, Apple received a patent for a smart interior lighting system that can adapt to the surrounding environment and various use case scenarios. In fact, imagine something like a Philips Hue smart lighting setup in your car that dynamically adjusts without user interaction.

The patent (through Patently Apple) is titled “System and method for adjustable lighting based on the identification of occupants and objects in a vehicle” and details a scenario in which a user drops an object to the ground and the sensors subsequently activate the interior lighting system to illuminate the area where the object fell. Another somewhat intriguing use case would be for a reading light to come on when sensors detect a book or magazine being removed from the seat pocket.

One of the newer and more ambitious use case scenarios highlighted by the patent would cause the spotlight illumination to turn on if sensors detect that an occupant is falling asleep. If Level 5 autonomous driving were to become commonplace, Apple writes that this type of feature could be used to help wake the driver up when they reach their destination.

The patent also describes how this type of system could learn when certain lighting settings are preferred based on location:

In some embodiments, the lighting can be location-based. By way of example, in a location known to the vehicle, and where lighting has been previously requested, the vehicle can illuminate all areas within the vehicle. In addition, at a location known to the vehicle and previously associated with storage lighting or otherwise associated with storage lighting, the vehicle may illuminate a storage area of ​​the vehicle. Conversely, in a location unknown to the vehicle, the vehicle may not illuminate a vehicle storage area.

Similarly, a smart lighting system could “learn” that a parent spends time every morning securing their child in a car seat in the back. In turn, the lighting system could “provide a soft focus on the child seat in the rear of the vehicle” without any direct parental intervention.

All in all, Apple’s patent has some interesting ideas that, while perhaps far-fetched, suggest that Apple is still looking for ways to change the way we think about driving. Amid rumors that Apple plans to enter the hyper-competitive automotive space, it is important to remember that Apple never enters a new market unless it feels it can offer something unique that competitors cannot match. While Apple employed this strategy with unmatched success in the computing space, the auto market is decidedly more challenging given the range of sophisticated competitors such as Porsche, Tesla, and BMW.

So while it remains to be seen if Apple actually enters the automotive space, it’s worth noting that there have been a host of rumors pointing to Apple seeking to secure a manufacturing partner to assemble an Apple-designed car. While early rumors suggested that Apple signed an agreement with companies such as Hyundai and Kia, those conversations did not materialize into an agreement.

More recently, a Bloomberg rumor conveys that Apple is now considering a deal with Foxconn or Magna.

Apple is more likely to go with a contract manufacturer because that’s the business model they’re used to, said Eric Noble, president of consultancy CarLab. He thinks a partnership with an existing automaker would be a power struggle because both companies are used to tightly controlling their supply chains.

This is why Foxconn and Magna are two main competitors for Apple’s business, according to industry experts.

At this point, it’s impossible to deny Apple’s continued interest in the automotive space. Still, it’s too early in the game to say that an Apple-branded car will see the light of day soon.

