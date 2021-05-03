Apple is working on an eight-inch foldable iPhone to launch in 2023, according to Kuo

The well-known Apple analyst and leaker, Ming-Chi Kuo, has said in a note to investors seen by MacRumors that Apple will launch an eight-inch foldable iPhone in 2023. The device will have a flexible OLED display and will use a technology which, currently, is already testing on the touch interface of the Homepod.

It is not the first time we have heard about this movement by Apple, since this future folding device has been the subject of discussion on occasion or other. What’s more, we know that Apple has some patents related to the folding iPhone and, in fact, it is not the first time that Kuo has anticipated that Apple is working on it. However, it is the first time that the analyst gives some details about the technology that we will see implemented in the terminal.

Up to 20 million foldable iPhones by 2023

According to Kuo, Apple is likely to launch a foldable iPhone with a flexible eight-inch OLED screen and QHD + resolution. Samsung Display would be the exclusive supplier of these screens and Samsung Foundry would be the exclusive feature of DDI. Kuo also expects the foldable iPhone to use TPK Holdings’ silver nanowire technology due to the advantages over Samsung Display’s Y-Octa technology. In Kuo’s words:

“Future folding devices will require touch technology that supports multiple folds (versus a single fold in current folding smartphones), a medium or large roll-up screen, and durability. When comparing the advantages of the previous specifications, the silver nanowire it is similar to or better than the Y-Octa from SDC. “

Kuo explains that Apple is already using these silver nanowires for the touch interface of the Homepod, something that would have allowed Apple to better understand the technology in order to use it on a larger scale in devices with a larger screen. And speaking of scale, the analyst assures that:

“Based on the capacity plan requested by Apple, we predict that shipments of the foldable iPhone will reach 15-20 million units in 2023.”

At the moment it is only a leak and quite far in time, so it will be time to arm yourself with patience. Folding mobiles have been around for some time, but are currently expensive devices that are taking their first steps. Hopefully technology gets cheaper and better with the passage of time and that is when Apple decides to take the step, but again, a matter of time.

Via | MacRumors