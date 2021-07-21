Apple is the first company worth $ 2 billion for its price on the Stock Market – .

New York.- The technology giant Apple became the first American company to reach two trillion dollars in market value on Wednesday, a milestone it has achieved after doubling its capitalization in just two years.

Apple is the most valuable company in the world and now the second to reach the two trillion dollars of market after the Saudi state oil company Saudi Aramco, which achieved it after its IPO in 2019, although it has since regressed.

Shares of the firm led by executive Tim Cook stood at $ 467.77 shortly before 11 a.m. on the New York Stock Exchange and marked that historical record, which has yet to consolidate at the close, in the midst of a positive session.

The firm of the bitten apple reached a trillion dollars on August 2, 2018, ahead of large technology rivals such as Amazon, Alphabet (Google’s parent company) and Microsoft, and now history repeats itself despite a situation of pandemic.

Analysts pointed to the speed at which Apple has reached two trillion, since in the gloomy trading day of March 23, it fell below the trillion due to fears about the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on its businesses.

However, it has proven to resist the pandemic and even emerge stronger from the confinement stage in the US and Europe, since in the first half of 2020 it increased its net profit by 4%, to $ 22.5 billion, with an improvement of sales of 6%, which led him to enter 118,000 million.

The last quarter was a record and it was precisely the turnover of Mac computers, which became a key part of the transition to teleworking, with a year-on-year increase of 22%, and of services such as the App Store or Apple TV, which grew by 15%. due to the need to interact online, while the increase in iPhones was 1.6%.

And all this having had to temporarily close stores around the world and even close them again due to increases in cases, especially in the United States, an impact that was especially noticeable in April.

At the close on Wall Street, Apple rose but at a slower pace than before, reaching a price of $ 462.83 per share, slightly below two trillion dollars.