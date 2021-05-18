Apple is no longer the brand that makes the most satisfying mobiles for consumers | Technology

Apple falls from the top spot, and is no longer the top customer satisfaction mobile phone brand in America.

When buying a mobile phone, an investment that is often expensive, we are not only guided by the brand, but also by the opinion of the customers, that is, the level of satisfaction that exists in a particular brand and model to know whether or not it is worth buying said phone.

Sometimes it is not easy to find extensive studies that can take into account thousands of people, but luckily the recent one that comes to us from the University of Michigan, offers us some data taken from the “consumer satisfaction index”In the United States, where it shows us which brands and mobile phones in particular have enjoyed greater consumer satisfaction.

When it comes to big phone brands, Samsung is in first place with a satisfaction rate of 81%, followed by Apple with 80%, Google with 80% and Motorola also with 80%. The highlights of this year, is that Apple has dropped two points compared to last year.

When it comes to specific mobile phones, Samsung dominates at will. In fact devices like the Galaxy Note 10 plus, the Galaxy S10 plus and the Galaxy S20 plus boast a customer satisfaction score of 85%, while the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy A20 they have achieved 84% and 83% satisfaction, respectively.

We must go down to sixth place to find the first iPhone, the iPhone 11 Pro, which next to iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone X Y iPhone XS Max achieved 82% customer satisfaction.

We compare the new iPhone SE (2020) against the rest of Apple mobiles: is it a recommended purchase, or is the iPhone 11, iPhone XR or iPhone 8 better? We see it.

If you are wondering where are newer releases like the iPhone 12, the Galaxy S21 series or even the Galaxy Note 20, have not entered this study, because to be able to offer the most sensible data possible, it is required that the device takes a considerable time to be sold.

The 2022 US “Consumer Satisfaction Index” study is likely to already include the missing models, and we’ll see if Apple regains the top spot it had last year.