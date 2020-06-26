I have been testing macOS Big Sur version 11.0 beta for two days, and what I see aesthetically does not make me fall in love, at the moment. I am a big fan of the classic aesthetics of Mac OS X, Aqua and the brushed metal that all systems have inherited until 2019, with macOS Catalina.

With Big Sur all that changes. The gray of the windows turns into a white that, for me, is too white. The similarities with what we have seen in iOS since iOS 7 are much larger than before, giving more sense of unified ecosystem. It is probably a matter of getting used to it, but at the moment I do not like the prominence of the light, and I have had to go to the black / gray that brings the dark mode. Several of the new icons, for example, seem ugly to me.

But all this is something as subjective as the taste of each one. At the level of redesign of the system, and although objectively it is necessary to polish details such as icons, the system, to being a beta 1 conveys something that Microsoft has not achieved in 5 years of Windows 10 (and many others of Windows 8): consistency.

macOS and Windows: two opposite models in the implementation of news

This is what macOS Big Sur looks like.

Consistency in macOS Big Sur is not perfect, as I say, there are things to polish, but it is very far from the problems that the Microsoft system has dragged on since its birth in 2015. Microsoft has been improving in this regard, and even introduced and is implementing Fluent, a design language that I personally like it more than anyone who has recently implemented Apple.

Super annoyed by all of the different window heights of macOS BS. The new design, contrary to Apple’s HIG, doesn’t really consider visual consistency unfortunately.

The problem is that Fluent’s presence is still scarce, while new features in design lines of macOS Big Sur are now available in all corners of the system that I have come across in these two days. Given Microsoft’s policy of keeping everything old, it is normal to find very old things in the system. And it is clearly seen in the drop-down menus:

The biggest problem with Windows 10 consistency in design is not that, but rather everything is launched in a very staggered way, compared to the implementation model of design novelties from Apple, which is to launch in one go, or at least try. It is not that in Microsoft they have an icon pack that covers the entire system and they decide to implement it, no: they have a very good base, and they launch it little by little while they finish the remaining icons.

The lack of consistency of Microsoft is explained by the fact of keeping everything old, but also by the lack of commitment to everything new to launch.

This results in it being ugly to mix new and old, especially when they are system applications, not third parties, which do make sense that they implement later, if they do. Because, in addition, Microsoft not only launches in a staggered and slow way, but before completing a launch, it is already doing another that also arrive in a staggered way. In the end, users come together with several styles that detract from the great quality of the great ideas that the design team has had for years, which leads to a big problem: that Despite geniuses with a lot of identity like Metro / Modern UI, now it lacks it.

So, we hardly ever see Microsoft’s design at its best. To find an example where consistency has reigned more at the system level, we would have to go Windows Phone / 10 Mobile, where Microsoft was making changes, but with some design guides that they themselves applied from day one. Probably, for completely breaking with the previous, Windows Mobile 6.5, something that they have not done (or needed) with any other product.

Two platforms that share a certain decline, but in time to overcome

Neither company has recently stood out for having their desktop systems at the top of their priorities. Mark Gurman said it in 2016, with great sources within Apple, and we have officially met him with Microsoft, which in 2018 ceased to have a Windows division for the first time since 2018. Recently, yes, its name has once again played a leading role in a division.

Less provision of resources for development and bug fixes would explain the malfunction that versions of the system have had such as macOS Catalina or Windows 10 October 2018 Update, but the philosophy remains: At the design level, Microsoft launches as a job that will continue for years to come, while Apple, with more or less success, works on it for long periods (sometimes too long, too long), and launches when it is ready. This does not mean that then they do not polish and improve, because in 2015, after only two years of the iOS 7 style, Apple was already modifying the style of its applications, choosing large bold letters.

That they return to their maximum level it just depends on whether Apple and Microsoft wantBecause Windows 10 is a system used by more than 1 billion people, and Apple sells more Macs now than before the iPhone and iPad. The desktop is still relevant, and users deserve medium-term plans that make being on it a great experience in design and operation, as have been many years of its history.