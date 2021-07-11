Apple is finally getting rid of outdated 720p cameras across the Mac lineup | Technology

It took the largest global pandemic in the last 100 years for Apple to make the leap to 1080p cameras on its computers.

One of Apple’s biggest contradictions is that they boast of cutting-edge technology in their products, but then there are facets where you are far behind the competition.

One of them is the front camera you use on your laptops. It is incomprehensible that, in 2021, a 2,000 euro MacBook Pro will carry a 720p webcam.

Especially since much cheaper devices, such as an iPad Air tablet, already have 1080p front cameras, and even more.

Especially since much cheaper devices, such as an iPad Air tablet, already have 1080p front cameras, and even more.

A few days ago we learned that Apple plans to renew its 14-inch and 16-inch Macbook Pro after the summer, more specifically in September.

Now we get more data. According to insider Dylandkt, who was right on other occasions months in advance, the next MacBook Pro will have a 1080p front camera, like the rest of the Mac line that is launched from now on.

Apple has needed a pandemic to recognize that a 720 camera does not offer enough quality for a professional video call. Which is something that everyone knew for a decade …

Apple has already started the renovation process with its 2021 iMac with an M1 processor (Review), which already incorporate a 1080p webcam. But their current MacBook Air and MacBook Pros still use a 720p resolution camera.

So far little else has leaked over the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros to be introduced in September.

We know they will include a new version of the M1 processor, which could be the M1X or the M2, and a new design. We will still have to wait a few months to find out.

As usual, Tim Cook’s company will present its new products from August. We know that you are preparing an Apple Watch 7 focused on increasing the battery instead of the sensors, and a low-cost iPhone, but unlike the previous ones, with a large screen …