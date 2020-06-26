The iOS 14 system update will be available to the general public this fall.

Will include features to find parking and VE load centers

On Monday June 22 at the World Developer Conference (WWDC) Annual, Apple announced an upcoming update to the Maps app that comes with iOS 14.

In this Maps update they will include routes for electric vehicles (VE) based not only on the vehicle you are in but also on the environment in which you drive.

So if you drive a VE or plan to buy one, you will soon have the option to use the navigation system you prefer when driving and be sure that the charge of your battery will be enough to complete your trip without problems.

Apple CarPlay infotainment systems will include features to find parking and charging centers for VE. So you can travel safely and you can better measure the time it will take you to reach your destination by counting the stops to recharge the battery.

Apple explained that it will also add congestion and green space information for drivers to let them know when and how much it will cost to enter these areas.

The iOS 14 system update will be available to the general public this fall.

