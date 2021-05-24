Apple iPhone on sale for the Hot Sale at Amazon

Apple iPhone 12. Photo: amazon.com.mx

The Amazon Mexico Hot Sale offers are leaving us some incredible discounts, almost literally. And if there is something that is almost impossible to believe, it is the appearance of the latest Apple iPhones as one of the discounted products.

As you already know, finding Apple products at a discount is usually quite a difficult task, since those of Cupertino never apply discounts to their products. Luckily, Amazon brings us all these offers.

Discounted iPhone in various colors and models

We just have to go through the product sheet posted on Amazon.com to discover that several iPhone models are enjoying a fantastic discount with which to get the latest Apple model at a very tempting price.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

We start with the highest model in the range, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the largest cell phone in the entire Apple catalog (6.7 inches) that boasts the best set of cameras and a depth sensor with which to enjoy measurements that can be used in augmented reality and many applications.

In this case, it is the 256 GB and graphite version that enjoys a 10% discount, placing yourself in some attractive 29,858 pesos, an amount that sounds high, but that greatly reduces its official price.

iPhone 12 Pro

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro we can find it with a 5% discount, again in a 256 GB version and gold color. That means saving $ 1,500 pesos on the purchase.

It shares all the characteristics of its older brother, with the difference of having a stabilization system and a smaller sensor, as well as a smaller screen (6.1 inches).

iPhone 12

To close this festival of offers, the iPhone 12 also receives a 7% discount. Like the rest, we also talk about the 256 GB version, meeting this time with the black model.

The cheapest option: iPhone 11

If you do not mind downloading a generation and looking for the best possible price, the iPhone 11 in yellow color and with 54 GB of memory is presented with a 6% discount, reaching a final price of 15,999 pesos.

Remember that this model is 6.1 inches and has the A13 Bionic processor, so you will be taking a very complete device.

Introducing the iPhone 11 in Cupertino, California, in September 2019. REUTERS / Stephen Lam

Is it a good time to buy an iPhone?

Knowing that Apple usually launches its new cell phones between September and November, these offers come at a pretty good time, so you could get a high-end terminal with a highly recommended price. Future discounts that come later may not increase those offered too much, so right now you have an excellent opportunity to get one of these models.

As for generations, obviously opting for an iPhone 12 will guarantee you more longevity in your device in terms of updates and support, however, if you are not too demanding, the iPhone 11 is still an amazing cell phone that you will enjoy 100%.

