Apple iOS is in the Middle Ages, says Telegram CEO

Telegram founder Pavel Durov, has strongly criticized iOS, Apple’s well-known mobile operating system, present both on its iPhone and iPod devices, and also on the iPad, although they use an adapted version to take better advantage of these tablets that, today, is identified as iPadOS.

According to Durov, every time he uses an iPhone he feels as if “going back to the Middle Ages”, and has said that Apple turns its users into “digital slaves.” But the thing has not stopped here, the founder of Telegram has also said that Apple sells “obsolete hardware and with an excessive cost” that, in addition, forces the user to remain locked in its ecosystem of applications and services.

These statements by Pavel have occurred after the publication, by the New York Times, of an information indicating that the apple company had participated in a surveillance and censorship campaign at the request of China. However, it is curious to see that, for the founder of Telegram, the worst thing is that Apple does not allow users to install applications from external sources, that is, it limits its users to the App Store.

Durov has emerged as a figure opposed to totalitarian governments, and has always maintained an important crusade for respect for user privacy, something that he has managed to transfer perfectly to Telegram, but in this case I must say that I disagree with the things he has said, and I am going to explain why by offering my personal point of view, although duly connected to the reality of the smartphone sector.

To say that Apple’s iOS lives in the Middle Ages is ridiculous

Android is the most widely used mobile operating system, and also the most popular. Its open nature makes it an excellent option for many users, but this does not mean that it is all advantages. We have already discussed the subject on other occasions, and neither can we deny the virtues of iOS because it has a “fenced garden” approach, a topic we already had the opportunity to discuss in this article.

Apple makes a special effort to keep iOS as a modern, up-to-date and secure operating system. It is true that the user must accept certain limitations, both at the level of services and application download sources, but in return enjoy important benefits, among which we can highlight greater security, a simpler user experience and a longer useful life, both in terms of operating system and security updates.

Pavel forgets these advantages, and when he says that Apple sells obsolete hardware at very high prices, he shows a complete ignorance of the reality of current hardware. An iPhone 12, which costs 909 euros Through Apple’s website, 90 euros less than a Galaxy S21 +, it has a first-class build quality, and mounts an Apple A14 chip, which is manufactured in 5nm process, the most advanced node that currently exists in the mobile sector. As if this were not enough, said chip outperforms Snapdragon 888 in single and multi-threaded performance, Qualcomm’s most powerful chip.

That iPhone 12 supports 5G, and thanks to the software-hardware balance that Apple offers it will have a long useful life. I understand that, for some, the business model that Apple follows may be “inappropriate”, and they are within their right to express it freely, but from there to rant in this way saying things that, in addition, are not true, there is a red line that we should not cross, that of lies. Yes, iOS has its advantages and disadvantages, as does Android, but the important thing is that, in the end, the user can freely choose between both options.