Apple iOS 15, this is the new mobile operating system

The company with the bitten apple has started WWDC 2021 with iOS 15, the next update of its popular mobile operating system, and has surprised us with a wave of news that has focused on improving the possibilities of FaceTime, and also the way we interact and share multimedia content with our loved ones through our iOS-based device.

Apple has been able to read perfectly the reality we find ourselves in, the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic still has on our lives, and the importance that our smartphone has acquired in making our daily lives easier. With this in mind, it is not surprising that iOS 15 has boosted, with new functions, video calling through Face Time, and to a level that, frankly, I would not have dared to imagine.

Connect, that is the word that Apple has repeated the most times since the start of the event, but the list of news is not limited to that social aspect. The apple company has also announced other very interesting news that improve the user experience in iOS 15, such as Summary of Notifications, that simplifies and facilitates the management of those mountains of notifications that tend to accumulate in our terminal when we are doing other important things.

The list of news that Apple has presented is so large, and so interesting, that we are going to share with you a summary with the most striking. We have already anticipated some of them, but these are only the tip of the iceberg, so let’s discover the rest, and delve into the most important ones.

iOS 15: A look at its most important news

As we anticipate, iOS 15 includes new features that improve, expand and boost the way we communicate, interact and share our favorite multimedia contents with our loved ones. In this sense, FaceTime has received an important update with very interesting news, among which we can highlight:

Spatial sound to improve audio quality in video calls. “Broad Spectrum”, which allows us to capture all the sounds in the room. “Voice Isolation”, which eliminates ambient noise and focuses on the user’s voice. Changes at the interface level, which offer an improved experience in conversations with multiple participants. Portrait mode comes to FaceTime in iOS 15, and it applies a blur effect on the background. Links in FaceTime, a feature that allows you to plan video calls and events and use a link as an invitation. “Share Play”, a very striking feature that gives us the ability to listen to music, watch movies and share our screen with our friends and loved ones. It is very easy to use, and it works with many applications, including Apple Music and Apple TV. The apple company is working to support Disney +, Huli, HBO Max, NBA, Twitch, TikTok, ESPN +, Paramount + and other streaming platforms.

Developing…