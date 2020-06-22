The European Commission disclosed that it has opened an antitrust investigation to assess whether Apple’s rules for application developers violate the competition rules of the European Union. The investigation, the commission said, follows up on complaints they have received related to Spotify and an e-book distributor.

In this regard, Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “We must ensure that Apple’s rules do not distort competition in the markets where it competes with other application developers. Therefore, I have decided to analyze carefully the rules of the App Store and its compliance with the competition rules of the European Union. ” The Commission will investigate in particular two restrictions imposed by Apple in its agreements with companies that want to distribute applications through their ecosystem: the mandatory use of Apple’s own purchasing system for the distribution of paid digital content that charges developers a commission. 30%. And also the restriction of informing users about alternative purchasing possibilities outside the App Store.

Following a preliminary investigation, the Commission is concerned that Apple’s restrictions may distort competition as, for example in the case of music streaming services, some applications have decided to disable the possibility of in-app subscription entirely or have increased its subscription prices to transfer Apple’s charge percentage to consumers.

In addition to this, Apple’s conditions allow the apple company to control the relationship with the clients of the applications, which means that in many cases developers cannot access information from their users while Apple can obtain valuable data on their activities. There is no legal deadline to end an antitrust investigation. The duration of such an investigation depends on a number of factors, including the complexity of the case, the degree to which the companies concerned cooperate with the Commission and the exercise of defense rights, so it will be necessary to wait to know the sentence and know if this will have a positive impact for iPhone and iPad users.

👍 I like it

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad