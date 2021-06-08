Apple introduces watchOS 8 with a focus on health and sports

watchOS 8 has been another of the novelties that Apple has presented at the opening conference of its annual event with developers, which we followed live yesterday to present the operating systems for iPhone, iPad and Mac, iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey .

The new functions dedicated to monitoring of health and sports activity They have been the most interesting of what was presented for the operating system for Apple’s smart watches. And it is not surprising that these wearables, the best sellers in their segment, have focused on these types of features since their launch.

Apple has introduced a new Mindfulness app, an extension of the existing Breathe to help the user relax, while the Health app will explicitly track the breathing rate while sleeping and notify if it is outside of its normal patterns. The Fitness application has received a greater number of routines and exercises, such as those dedicated to Tai Chi and Pilates.

Apple is also introducing new watch faces which will use photos taken in portrait mode and superimpose text on it. This version will allow users to customize the text behind the image. Apple has updated the Photos app on watchOS 8 so that users can share images directly through Messages or the Mail app.

The new version adds AirTags support to Find My, allowing users to track their AirTags using the Apple Watch. Not only that, but Apple also plans to include support for car keys in the Apple Watch Series 6 that will be able to use UWB (ultra-wideband) radio.

Apple has also integrated some of the iOS 15 features on WatchOS 8. These include the new focus mode, weather alerts, as well as always-on display support for Music, Maps and Calculator. Users will be able to include emojis in handwritten messages and use the crown wheel to move the cursor when writing a message.

Another redesigned is the Home app, the software that allows you to control smart home devices from Apple Watch, it will have more shortcuts to commonly used devices and the ability to view images from security cameras.

Apple has added more native applications to the always-on display Apple Watch, including Maps, Mindfulness, Now Playing, Phone, Podcasts, Stopwatch, Timers, and Voice Memos. Apple says it is also providing an API for third-party applications to use.

The watchOS 8 developer beta is now available for eligible devices, and the final version is expected to reach consumers next fall as a free update pre-installed on new versions of Apple Watch Series smartwatches.