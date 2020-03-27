In the midst of all the coronavirus chaos, wonderful news has come to all fans of technology and especially Apple. And it is that in September last year those from Cupertino showed us the new generation of iPad although they did not update the most powerful model in this entire range, the Pro, thinking that they would present it until the launch of the new iPhone. But now we realize that they were saving the best for later.

This Wednesday, March 18, Apple presented through a statement – and not in a KeyNote as usual – the new generation of iPad Pro, which has renewed with the best of the best of its products and which from the outset suggests that with it we will no longer need a Macbook to be able to work, edit, design and even play, because you will have everything in a much more compact model and that of course you can take everywhere.

And what is new in this iPad Pro?

Perhaps at the moment they are thinking about the new things of those of Cupertino they put their tablet more powerful, but do not be fooled because despite the fact that it has a design very similar to the last generation, It does have a lot of significant changes for all users, but we are going by parts.

As with every new model, Apple decided to include a much more advanced processor, the A12Z Bionic, with which they promise that we can edit 4K video and design 3D models. But there are undoubtedly two novelties that will blow the head of all fans of technology, the first is that They included a camera system similar to that of the iPhone 11 Pro, to be exact to the 12MP wide-angle camera they already had, it is joined by another 10MP with ultra-wide angle that allows zooming up to 0.5, with which they intend to serve all creatives who buy it with the same photo quality as with the Manzanita phone.

The other is a system called LiDAR, it is a scanner that the company claims has never been seen on a mobile device. He is able to measure distances in nearby objects, with a range of 5 meters, with it they intend to redefine and give a turn to augmented reality experiences. As if this were not enough and for all those who use their iPad to record we have excellent news, because now It features five studio-quality microphones to deliver a much higher recording level than the previous generation.

So, for finishing, Apple has decided to redesign the accessories for the iPad Pro and mainly the Trackpad – the surface that appears to be glass and with which you can press anywhere to register touches – but above all the Magic Keyboard. As for the keyboard, they have done it specifically to improve your experience when typing because this new generation all the keys will have their own light and if that wasn’t enough now they will make the iPad Pro ote float‘, Allowing an adjustment angle of 130º, an important change because before we only had two writing positions.

And of course that for this new model of the Apple tablet it will have different versions with different capacities for each type of user, ranging from 128, 256, 512 GB of memory up to 1 full Terabyte. On the other hand it will also depend on the size of the screen, because now we have displays of 11 and 12.9 inches.

How much is this wonder going to cost?

We know that after having seen everything that this spectacular iPad Pro does, the first thing they thought was the price, the blessed price. This new generation of Apple’s flagship tablet will go from 21 thousand to 30 thousand Mexican pesos, Apple stores in Mexico are closed due to the coronavirus, however they can order the new iPad Pro through their official website.