Rumors began to emerge within the Cupertino offices a few months ago about the return of one of the most successful devices in Apple’s history: the iPhone SE. The popularity of this phone compared to many more of the manzanita was that it offered users a much more practical experience when entering the iOS operating system and above all, for how cheap it was.

Several generations of the flagship phone have passed Manzana, that over the years have adopted characteristics that have left us with a square eye, however all the fans asked for the return of this device and finally it was fulfilled, Well this April 15, the company has announced the new iPhone SE, which is presented as the cheapest option within the company – replacing the iPhone 8 – but without sacrificing all those functions that we love so much about these phones.

Although the differences between their older brothers may seem obvious, like the iPhone 11, Pro, and Pro Max, this device has nothing to envy others. For starters account with Apple’s A13 Bionic processor, which use the aforementioned phones, and accompanied by 3GB of RAM, so we can not complain about the power or the support, because with each update of the operating system you will find improvements.

We know that you are concerned about taking good photos, that’s why They have decided to give this new iPhone SE a 12 megapixel camera while the front will be 7 megapixels. Both are capable of support portrait mode Although of course, they will not have the telephoto or the ultra-wide of the latest models. The rear camera will also serve to record 4K videos at 60 frames per second and it supports slow motion and time-lapse functions from the Apple camera app, it also allows us to capture videos by simply pressing the button, even if you are in camera mode.

As for the design, it is very similar to the iPhone 8, recovering that classic and much more conservative appearance of the old models. Therefore it remains a 4.7 inch LCD screen, this implies that the home button and therefore a tool that some missed, the Touch ID. Although the Face ID experience has greatly improved, There are users who still prefer the security of the fingerprint and with the iPhone SE they have it.

Something you may not love many is that Apple made the decision –Like in most of your devices– to remove the beloved audio jack port, betting with everything on the wireless headphones or the lightning that they have already included in previous versions of the iPhone. And for those who pay close attention to how their phone looks, This phone will come in three different colors: red, white, and black.

Technical specifications

The new iPhone SE 2020 has it all at a better price:

4.7-inch Retina HD screen

A13 Bionic processor, the most powerful to date, and which is the same processor as the iPhone 11 X Pro

Wireless charging system

Dust and water resistant

12 Meapixele camera with Portrait Mode

4K video recording and playback

Stereo sound

And of course, a Touch ID button that seems ideal for an era where we all suffer with Face ID due to face masks.

And the price, what’s up?

But now yes, the good thing is coming, the memory capacities of these devices will be 64, 128 and 256 GB and the prices go from 11 thousand until 14,500 Mexican pesos. There is no exact date for the arrival of this new iPhone SE in Mexico, but you can check more details HERE.