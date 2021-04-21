Apple introduces new iPad Pro, color iMacs and AirTag, tracking device for locating lost items

AirTags, 35 euros, allow the Apple user to locate their lost iPhone or iPad

The new iPad, with a faster processor and camera designed for video calls, for 879 euros

The iMac will be more powerful, more efficient and silent, for 1,499 euros

Apple has presented its new iMac and iPad Pro computers with M1 processor, has upgraded its AppleTV system and announced AirTags, some tracking elements that allow to locate lost objects. It has also set a date for the arrival of the new major version of its operating system for mobile devices, iOS 14.5, as well as iPadOs 14.5 for iPad tablets, which will begin to be released to users next week.

What are AirTags

The new AirTags are small, round-shaped and customizable devices that work on the ‘Find My’ service network -end-to-end encrypted-, with which Apple users can locate lost iPhones, iPads, and other compatible third-party products.

AirTagEuropa Press

The Airtags have a water and dust resistant design (IP67) can be attached to the keychain or backpack. They integrate a small speaker with which it emits sounds so that the user can locate it more easily. The AirTags will be available individually (35 euros) or in a pack of four (119 euros) from April 30.

New iPad, starting at 879 euros

Apple too has introduced an updated iPad Pro with a faster processor, with 5G support, a Thunderbolt port so you can connect to more external monitors, and a mini-led display that will increase brightness, offer better resolution, and improve your energy efficiency for longer battery life.

The new iPad will have a front camera that unlocks the device through FaceID and takes selfies with portrait mode. This system includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 122-degree field of view.

This camera also incorporates Center Stage technology (centered framing), designed for video calls. It employs a larger field of view and machine learning functions to recognize the subject and keep it in the frame, even when it moves. If it detects more people, it smoothly zooms in to include them.

11-inch iPad Pro It will start from a price of 879 euros with WiFi and 1,049 euros with WiFi and mobile data, while the 12.9-inch model will have a starting price of 1,199 euros with WiFi and 1,369 euros if you add mobile data. Both can be reserved from April 30, and will be available from the second half of May.

New iMac more powerful and of different colors, for 1,500 euros

Apple has integrated its own Apple Silicon M1 processor in its new iMac computers that, in addition to boosting performance, allows it to offer more compact bodies and larger screens.

The new iMac desktop computer has been designed entirely around the M1 processor. This has made it possible to reduce its profile, which now measures 11.5mm, and expand the size of the screen to 4 inches, as the company has shown this Tuesday, in its first event in 2021.

The M1 processor is more efficient and quieter. It also integrates a FaceTime HD camera 1080p for video calls. The camera has been paired with the M1 to improve image quality. Also includes a six speaker sound system, which enhances the sound by reducing the noise that may arise from such enhancement, and studio-quality microphones.

iMac is available with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for 1,499 euros (in green, pink, blue and silver), and for 1,699 euros the model that expands connectivity with two USB 3 ports (in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue and silver). The two iMac models can also be pre-ordered from April 30, and will be available from mid-May.

IOS update with mobile unlocking function through Apple Watch

The iOS 14.5 update will arrive with users in an update during “next week”, although you have not specified the day. Apple did not refer to this during its presentation, but it has assured it through a press release in which it indicated its compatibility with the new AirTags.

Apple has updated its iOS systemEuropa Press

iOS 14.5 will arrive on the iPhone with a series of new features, among which is the function of unlocking a mobile phone through an Apple Watch while the user wears a mask, as well as a redesigned podcast app, new search tabs, and new emojis.

4K AppleTV, from 65 euros

The company has also updated its AppleTV 4K system that will use a light sensor present in the iPhone to make the color adjustment, with a new remote control. The new AppleTV 4K will be available for a starting price of 199 euros in the second half of May. The new control knob is priced at 65 euros, but can be found in a pack with AppleTV HD for 159 euros.