Apple Introduces iPadOS 15 at WWDC

Apple has presented iPadOS 15 at the keynote of the WWDC 2021 developer conference that is currently taking place and where we have already had the opportunity to present live the great star of the event in software: iOS 15.

You know what it’s about. It is the third edition of the operating system exclusively dedicated to governing iPad tablets that came to “recognize the distinctive experience of iPad” and introduce other aspects beyond the development for iPhone, although like previous versions it is based, of course, on iOS, although with some characteristics of its own depending on the devices where it is directed.

Not many new features have been presented beyond some brushstrokes of where this iPadOS 15 will go, which is still in the development phase. One of the novelties has been the ability to update on-screen widgets, a feature highly requested by iPad users.

And as expected new widgets have been created for Files, Apple TV and others. “We wanted to facilitate access to your apps,” they explain from Apple and there is no doubt that they are better organized.

The home screen will be more customizable and will allow a more flexible placement of widgets. Now you can place them anywhere you want, a capability that arrived in iOS 14 last year, but had not carried over to iPadOS and did not offer the same functionality, as widgets could only be placed in the sidebar despite of the large screen space of the tablet.

Apple is also bringing the app library to iPadOS 15. As with the iPhone, it will allow you to keep a less cluttered home screen by archiving your rarely-used apps in an automatically organized section of folders. On iPads, the app library is in the base.

The multitask it’s also getting much-needed refinement. The new icons will make it easier to switch to split view mode, and Apple also mentioned a “shelf” feature that makes it easier to mix different tasks. It’s a significant change to the way multitasking currently works on iPadOS, and it seems like a major improvement, but like the rest we were left wanting a lot more.

Another announcement has come from the QuickNote feature that will allow you to attach notes to web pages and other areas of iPadOS 15, making it easier to access. Another novelty is that the independent application Translate will also reach the Apple system for tablets.

iPadOS 15 will also share many of the new features and experiences coming to iOS 15, such as enhancements introduced for FaceTime such as support for spatial audio that will offer a more realistic and natural sound, a voice isolation feature that will allow your voice cuts through background noise, and a “wide spectrum” option that picks up more sound than before.

DEVELOPING…