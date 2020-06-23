In the WWDC 2020, Apple has introduced what’s new in iOS 14, with important changes to the home screen, widgets, and new features like the spectacular Picture in Picture.

The new iPhone Home Screen has completely changed, with a new function called Apps Library, which brings together all the icon pages in a kind of thematic folders that are all displayed together on a single screen.

The floating widgets, the PiP function, and a new translation app called Translate, which translates conversions in real time. Messages and Google Maps, it also has news. We are going to tell you everything as we develop the news.

The iOS 14 home screen will completely change how we use our iPhone. Until now it was common to accumulate app icons on the Home screen, and since there are so many, they are divided into several pages.

iOS 14 releases an App LibraryAs you can see on the upper screen, it automatically groups each page of icons into thematic folders gathered on a single screen. This makes it easier to access all our apps.

Widgets have also been improved, and now become floating widgets They can be freely dragged and positioned anywhere on the screen, even between icons:

Plus, they can be stacked intelligently with Smart Stack to display the right one based on time, location, and activity.

Finally, one of the new features most applauded by fans is going to be Picture in Picture. Finally Apple allows you to keep a video, for example a chapter of a series that we are watching or a video call, always in the foreground, even if we change the app or receive messages.

And we can drag the video to the place on the screen that we want. Even hide it in the frame, and take it out when we want to continue seeing it.

New apps

iOS 14 will train a new translation app, Apple Translate, and a major enhancement of CarKey to control the car from mobile. You have all the information in the previous links.

Improvements in Siri, Messages and Maps

Like is logic, iOS 14 It will also include improvements to existing apps.

Siri integrates with Translate, to translate single phrases and complete conversations when you need it. Artificial intelligence has also improved, when interpreting requests. You can search information on websites to find answers, and send audio files.

Maps releases improvements in the place finder, as well as routes for cyclists, that will take into account data such as the unevenness, or the presence of stairs.

The most interesting feature is a new type of route that locates the most direct way to the nearest charging station, if you use a car or an electric motorcycle. It also takes into account what remains of the battery, and the type of recharge you use.

Also released Travel guides They offer recommended locations in every city, including trusted stores and restaurants.

Messages debuts a function that allows search for conversations or texts based on mentions to people, objects or places, within the messages themselves.

We can also post important conversations so they don’t get lost, and add photos and memojis to the created groups.

If you have AirPods Pro, With iOS 14 you can listen to surround sound that will adapt to the position of your head.

Now the App Store adds a function to discover new apps, called App Clips. These are very specific functions of an app, such as renting a motorcycle, buying a coffee or extending the parking meter hours. They are associated with a website or other content, and when the user touches in the designated area, that function of the app is executed (without the need to install it), allowing the user to discover it:

Safari You can now automatically translate pages in 7 languages. Apple claims that it is the fastest mobile browser.

iOS 14 It is available from today for developers. There will be a public beta in July, and the final version will be released in the fall for iPhone 6s or higher.

In addition, Apple has also introduced the new macOS Big Sur, iPadOS 14 and watchOS 7 at WWDC 2020, as well as announced the expected leap to ARM architecture.

Without a doubt, one of the most complete keynotes in memory …