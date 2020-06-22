The Cupertino giant has presented iOS 14, the next update of its well-known operating system that, as many of our readers will know, has been exclusive to iPhones and iPods, since iPads now use a specific version known as iPadOs.

Among the most important novelties that we have had the opportunity to see, the new home screen stands out, which presents a cleaner and tidier appearance, thanks above all to the integration of two new features: the Application library, which will help us bring order to the chaos of applications suffered by some users, and also thanks to the improvements that have been introduced in the widgets, which now have different sizes and can be integrated into the home screen without problem.

Both functions are quite interesting and represent a noticeable improvement when we talk about the user experience with iOS 14. Thanks to the Application Library we will be able to order those enormous amounts of apps that we download and that we don’t always know where they should be located. Integrating widgets on the home screen is another step in the right direction, both in terms of functionality and customization.

As it could not be otherwise, both features have an intelligent operation, and are perfectly integrated with another important novelty, «Picture in picture». It may not tell you anything by that name, but if you look at the attached image I am sure you will know what it refers to. With this function it is possible to enjoy floating videos while doing other things with your iPhone. We can move the video on the screen and even move it to the side, so that it will not be visible, but the sound will continue to work.

Improving the user interface, the organization of the applications and personalization has been one of Apple’s big concerns with iOS 14, but these have not been the only changes, there are still more. Siri has also received some ‘love’ in this update. The interface has been redesigned to show a minimalist look It is reduced to a sphere with the classic colors of the well-known personal assistant. This sphere appears when we activate it, and all the information you offer us will appear in the form of quite discreet notifications.

Again we find an important improvement focused on the user interface, which manages to reduce the impact of Siri on the interface and leaves us with a termination less invasive and much more attractive. Good for Apple. And speaking of Siri, the well-known assistant has not only received an interface-level facelift, but has also improved its functions. You are now able to answer more difficult questions and perform more complex tasks, and can work as local real-time translator, although it is limited, for the moment, to ten languages:

English.

Chinese (Mandarin).

French.

German.

Italian.

Japanese.

Korean.

Arab.

Portuguese.

Russian.

Developing…