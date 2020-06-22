The reveal came as part of Apple’s WWDC event, which is being held virtually and online for the first time.

UNITED STATES.- The American multinational Manzana presented this Monday the new operating system for phones iPhone iOS 14, which introduces as one of the main innovations a redesign of the home screen that automatically groups applications by categories and allows « widgets ».

With this announcement, the annual conference of developers WWDC of the Cupertino company (California, USA), which this year for the first time in its 31 editions is exclusively digital due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with free access to 23 million developers of Manzana in the world.

The update includes a number of major changes to the way the operating system works, as well as new features and updates for applications within the operating system, such as messages.

iOS includes fundamental changes to the home screen that are displayed every time a user opens their phone. Rather than seeing your applications spread across a variety of screens, you will see an « Application Library », which is intended to prevent people from having to search your various pages.

It also includes new widgets, which are dramatically richer and more adaptable than they currently are in the iPhone. In addition to displaying more information and options, those widgets can be placed on the home screen, along with the list of applications.

Users will now also be able to use the « Picture in Picture » mode which will allow people to continue watching videos from other applications, while still using their phone. If a program is started from the application Manzana TV, for example, can be shortened to scroll over other applications.

A version of that feature has been available on iPad for some time. But it is the first time that the iPhone You can display information from more than one application at a time.

Manzana it has also changed the way calls come into the iPhone or iPad. Now they will appear only in one corner of the screen, instead of taking over the entire screen, he said. Manzana.

Siri also received a major new update. It will now display on a smaller part of the screen instead of taking up the entire screen, as well as being smarter so you can answer more complex questions, he said. Manzana.

iOS 14 It also includes a new application, called Translate, which uses part of Siri’s technology to allow people to translate between 11 different languages. You can transcribe what people say, before translating it, and then give the option to display the text or read the result.

Like other Siri features, it uses on-device processing so that audio doesn’t come out of the device.

The messages and Memoji have also received updates, he said. Manzana. Texts will be organized in « conversations » that can be pinned at the top of the app, groups are better organized so that people can reply to specific messages or people instead of their texts getting lost in a busy chat, and Memoji has additional options for Personalizing People, including facial linings.

Manzana It will also launch its new Maps feature, which arrived in the US. Over the past year, to other countries, including the United Kingdom, he said. The new map infrastructure has also enabled Manzana implement richer integrations that include local guides that recommend ways to explore cities, for example, and Manzana it has finally added cycling directions for limited cities.

iOS 14 It also includes new features for the car. Update the CarPlay function of Manzana It allows iOS to run on a car dashboard, but it also allows users to turn their phones into keys, which will be used to unlock a car and can be shared with anyone else who needs to use the vehicle.

That feature will be one of the first major features to use the mysterious U1 chip from Manzana, which allows the precise location of where a phone or other item is. That will be used to allow the phone to unlock the car, even if it’s still stored in someone’s bag, for example.

Another new feature, known as « Application Clips », will allow people to make smaller versions of applications that can be easily discovered by scanning special code or pointing to a tag. Those clips are made to be quick and easy to download, allowing companies that have apps to quickly encourage their users to get an app, without waiting for it to download while waiting in line at a coffee shop, for example.

