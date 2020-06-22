Manzana has presented this Monday iOS 14, the new version of the mobile operating system iPhone which has received a redesign and new functions such as the possibility of opening the car with the mobile with Carplay and the App Clips, a system that reaches the App Store with which it will be possible to use fragments of applications of less than 10MB with limited functions.

This was announced by the US company this Monday in the framework of the digital ‘keynote’ to open its developer event WWDC 2020.

In this edition, which has been celebrated digitally by the coronavirus, the company has begun regretting “the social injustices” suffered by the black population in the United States and in the world following the death of George Floyd and the movement. Black Lives Matter, as stated by its CEO, Tim Cook.

The company has focused on operating systems developed for its ecosystem of devices, starting with iOS 14, the new version of the operating system of their iPhone mobiles.

iOS 14 brings with it novelties, especially on an aesthetic level, with changes in its interface, which since its launch had had few changes. These start with the main screenl, to which is added the new App Library, an application library that helps organize ‘apps’ into folders more visually or in different ways.

App Library is a tool that allows you to organize and eliminate applications in blocks, and begins with a folder of recommendations, which include the most used applications predictively.

IOS ‘widgets’ also receive news with iOS 14, among which stands out the possibility of choosing elements of different sizes according to the relevance that the user wants to give, in order to make the information more accessible. The Smart Stack function, meanwhile, has a larger size and allows you to slide between different ‘widgets’, choosing by default the most suitable according to the time of day, for example.

As for the videos, iOS 14 adds the option ‘picture in picture’, so that a playing video is still open in a floating window while the user navigates through different applications.

Siri

Likewise, Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, has received a “completely redesigned” design to make transitions “smoother,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering.

Siri receives a total of 25 billion commands a day, and is 20 times faster than three years ago, according to company data. The wizard has also entered voice-to-text transcripts from the device itself.

New translation functions are managed from the new Translate application, available in 11 languages from around the world including Spanish. This app adds a conversation mode to make communication easier between different languages.

For its part, the messaging application Messages It has registered twice as many messages in uses in recent years and has added new features to group chats, with the inclusion of mentions, which allow users to be notified that they have chosen to be notified only if they are directly mentioned.

Messages also adds in iOS 14 the option to select conversations so that they are displayed at the beginning when accessing the app, while Apple emojis have also received news, among which people with masks stand out.

The application of maps Apple Maps receives news also with the arrival of iOS 14, with improvements to navigation for pedestrians or the introduction of guides with recommendations for visiting new cities when traveling.

The app has also added the option of calculating bicycle routes, with data such as whether the area is adapted to bicycles and whether the area allows these vehicles to be parked, and also from electric vehicles.

Carplay, key to the mobile

The application CarPlay, with 80 percent availability in new vehicles, has introduced for its part with iOS 14 the possibility of being used as a substitute for keys to open the car when users approach with their mobile.

This function is located in a secure section of iOS and can be disabled remotely if the mobile is lost. This feature will also come to iOS 13.

App clips

The app store App Store has added the new function of App Clips, a small part of an application that allows users to download apps fasterto services they start using.

App Clips are only available as long as the user needs them and allow only access to part of an application. They can be exchanged through Apple Messages, QR codes, Apple Maps or a new type of code developed by Apple that is read when you move your phone closer.

These elements occupy less than 10MB and integrate Apple Pay to allow quick payments, also allowing the user to download the full app if they wish.

Airpods

Apple’s wireless headphones have received new software, such as the automatic switching between devices, so that they link themselves to the tablet when starting a video call or to the mobile when a call is received.

Spatial Audio is a new feature that allows you to create an immersive experience that “replicates the experience in the cinema” and creates sounds anywhere in 360 degrees. Additionally, AirPods now use the accelerometer to stabilize sound and vary it while the user turns their head.