Apple Introduces 13-Inch MacBook With Magic Keyboard

In these times, with the world stopped by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, nobody saw something new coming Manzana. However, they have been trying to get back into rhythm for a few weeks. At first with his iPhone SE and now with the unexpected presentation of a new Macbook pro.

For a long time, rumors of an attractive update ran in this smaller line, where the most important element would be the Magic Keyboard. Although due to the circumstances that exist, it was difficult for this to become reality.

Apple Introduces 13-Inch MacBook With Magic Keyboard

Currently, those of Manzana They have taken care of updating their official website with all the information about this new Macbook pro that will become the object of desire of many. So they are going through difficult times in their economy.

It is worth mentioning that this new laptop is aimed at a wide range of users, from students to developers. So your hardware configuration is in accordance with this intention.

13-inch MacBook Pro

This MacBook Pro has a 13-inch screen with Retina Display that offers more than 4 million pixels and millions of colors, accompanied by 500 nits of brightness, support for the wide range of P3 colors and True Tone technology.

The base model has a 256 GB SSD storage disk with the ability to read at 3.0 GB / s. It also has 16 GB of 3733MHz RAM that can be scaled up to 32 GB.

Apple Introduces 13-Inch MacBook With Magic Keyboard

All this working with a tenth generation Intel Quad-Core at 4.1 GHz and with the protection of an Apple T2 Security Chip. It also integrates the Face ID technology and the desired Magic Keyboard that we had only appreciated in larger models.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: 16-inch MacBook Pro the new trend in the market

Its price, as expected, is not cheap. And its base model has a cost of USD $ 1,299. It can be booked now and will appear in some select Apple Stores in the United States in the following weeks.

.