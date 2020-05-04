The rumors were true and Apple has just introduced the iPhone SE, the cheap version of its devices that bears the same name as the iPhone that the company introduced in 2016. This year’s iPhone SE on the outside looks like it’s an iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch screen, large bezels, and a button with Touch ID, but inside it’s no less powerful than an iPhone 11.

The iPhone SE is powered by an iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, with Apple’s Bionic A13 chip. On the outside it will look like a device from the past, but it will be the substitute for the iPhone 8 that is still on sale with a 2017 A11 chip. Among the features that make the new iPhone SE a better device -thanks to its processor-, is that your camera is a useful tool even when you only have one lens.

According to The Verge, the A13 Bionic chips enhance Smart HDR photography, which enables better lighting and detail for captured images. In addition, it has a portrait mode with “monocular depth detection”. The new SE also features kinematic and optical image stabilization, and records 4K video at 60fps. Its front camera is 7 megapixels. As for its battery, although we could expect it to have a better duration compared to the iPhone 8, it seems that it will have approximately the same duration. The screen is IPS LCD or Retina HD display as Apple usually calls it, and it no longer has 3D Touch, but Haptic Touch.

Technical characteristics:

Dimensions: 67.3 x 138.4 x 7.3 mm, 148 grams

Screen: 4.7-inch True Tone

Processor: A13 Bionic

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB

Main camera: 12 megapixels

Secondary camera: 7 megapixels

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit LTE, Dual SIM with eSIM

Battery: 18W fast charge

Operating system: iOS 13

Price and availability:

The availability date for Mexico of the new iPhone SE is still unknown, but it will come in three colors (black, white and red), with an estimated price of 10 thousand 999 pesos (64GB), 11 thousand 999 pesos (128GB) and 14 thousand 499 pesos (256GB).

