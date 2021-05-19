Apple introduced new accessibility options for its devices

Apple devices will soon add powerful new accessibility features. The Cupertino firm announced an important catalog of options that will reach its products with future software updates. The alternatives are various and are designed with people with cognitive, visual, hearing, or mobility disabilities in mind.

Among the new accessibility tools stands out SignTime. Through this service, users will be able to communicate with Apple’s customer service platforms using sign language directly from a web browser. In addition, those who visit an Apple Store will be able to use SignTime to remotely contact an interpreter without the need to make an appointment.

In principle, SignTime will be available in the United States, France and the United Kingdom from Thursday May 20. Apple’s intention is to expand the reach of this tool to more countries in the future.

More accessibility tools for the Apple ecosystem

Another important accessibility option coming to the Apple Watch soon will be AssistiveTouch. With this function, the use of the smartwatch will be simplified for people with mobility problems in the upper extremities.

To do this, it will use machine learning and take advantage of the heart rate sensor, gyroscope and accelerometer of the Apple Watch. As a result of this combination, the device detect subtle differences in muscle movement and tendon activity.

Thus, people with some type of motor disability can interact with the Apple Watch without touching it, taking advantage of a series of gestures based on “pinching” and “squeezing.”

On the other hand, Apple seeks to expand the integration with MFi certified accessories (Made for iPhone / iPad / iPod). For example, the iPad will be compatible with eye-tracking devices developed by third parties. that will allow it to be controlled by following the user’s gaze.

In the auditory face, meanwhile, Apple will add support for new models of two-way hearing aids that will be available at the end of the year. “The microphones in these new hearing aids allow people who are deaf or hard of hearing to have hands-free phone conversations and FaceTime,” they said from Cupertino.

Another point to note is that apple devices will also allow import audiogram results. In this way, users can easily configure sound options and adapt them to their hearing.

For those who suffer from some type of visual impairment, Apple will incorporate new features to Voiceover. Moving forward, the gesture-based screen reader will provide more details regarding the elements that appear in an image, be it data from tables, people, or text.

More and better accessibility for users with disabilities

The new accessibility options listed above are just a few that Apple plans to incorporate into its products. The company also works in roles to adapt the size of text and images in each app, among many other utilities.

In addition, they will soon be incorporated customizations for Memojis in order to better represent people’s health (cochlear implants, oxygen tubes, etc.).

