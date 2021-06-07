Apple increases privacy protection and allows ID cards to be stored on iPhones

By Stephen Nellis

Jun 7 (.) – Apple Inc said on Monday it will offer the ability to store state-issued ID cards digitally on iPhones and added user privacy protections to its iCloud storage service and email apps, among several updates. of software on your devices.

It also showed updates to its FaceTime video chat app, adding the ability to schedule calls with multiple assistants and making the software compatible with Android and Windows devices.

The move, which puts Apple in more direct competition with companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc, which stood out during the pandemic, was the first major announcement from Apple’s annual meeting for software developers.

Apple said state-issued ID cards will be able to be scanned and the cards will be encrypted in a user’s digital wallet, where the company currently offers the ability to store credit cards and transit cards in select US cities.

The company is working with the US Transportation Security Administration to accept digital IDs at airports.

Apple changed the name of its payment storage service iCloud to iCloud + and added privacy features.

One of them hides the identity of a user and navigation from both Apple and advertisers. Another allows users to hide their email address when filling out online forms. Apple said iCloud prices won’t change despite the new features.

Also on privacy, Apple said it is updating its email apps to block senders using trackers that detect when an email is opened.

The company also introduced a new way to track where third-party service apps send data, and said its voice assistant Siri will no longer need to connect to Apple’s servers to respond to some requests.

Read more

Several of the features that Apple introduced, such as the ability to take a photo of a sign and use artificial intelligence to extract the written text, have been present in the rival Android operating system for several years.

Apple said it will allow users to control other devices such as iPads from Mac computers and laptops. It also announced other software enhancements to make working on its devices easier. These features, like many other Apple flagships, will not work with third-party devices.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)