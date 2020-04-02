Oops! Someone at Apple just got into trouble. The company has uploaded a video tutorial this afternoon on its official channel dedicated to support, in which it describes how to erase all the data on an iPhone and leave it factory. So far nothing strange … until it is discovered that in it there is a very clear reference to the AirTags. The video has been available on YouTube for only a few minutes until Cupertino realized and removed it. They have first noticed on Appleosophy and reflected it on MacRumors.

As the video is official and has been made by Apple itself, both the product and its name are practically confirmed. The system used in the tutorial demonstration must be a future update, in which the developers have already included the mention of AirTags. Does that mean we will see you soon? It may be, although with the impact of the COVID-19 virus pandemic we can never be sure.

It has escaped them: iOS is now ready for AirTags

Fortunately, when I started writing this article the video was still available and gave me time to take a screenshot:

You can find the mention in the minute 1:45 of the video, which shows us the Search section of the settings of our Apple ID. In the option ‘Find offline’ http://feeds.weblogssl.com/ “Offline finding ‘we see the following text:

With ‘Find offline’ you can find this device and the AirTags when they are not connected to a Wi-Fi network or do not have access to mobile data.

If you go to that same section on your iPhone, you can see a very similar text but naturally without that mention. As I said before, it is simple: someone has screwed up and they have already corrected it. Not without giving an enormous signal that the AirTags are very close, or at least ready to launch as soon as the relaxation of the quarantine allows it.

Share



Apple accidentally “confirms” the AirTags through YouTube video