Apple improves its video calling app by expanding its compatibility

Habemus a new Apple. Or at least one where its services will no longer be only available to iOS or Mac users. During WWDC, Apple announced an important innovation for its video calling service: FaceTime will be available to Android and Windows users through a new web version. An important change in strategy compared to so far and that will allow you to easily expand the user base that use FaceTime.

FaceTime will be transformed into a more generic video calling service, similar to Zoom or Google Meet. Through a future update, FaceTime will be available from the web, which means that it can be accessed from any device.

Apple has not announced a date for this update, although it could well fit in with the arrival of the new iOS 15 system. In addition to the possibility of being used from the web, Apple has presented novelties for FaceTime such as a new interface for group calls or the sound enhancement, with support for ‘Spatial Audio’ or a portrait mode to blur the background.

FaceTime video calls may be sent through a link. To date, sharing a video call could be done with Apple’s share menu, but from the future update a URL accessible from the browser will be created, eliminating the restriction of having to be within the iOS or Mac ecosystem entirely.

FaceTime also adds support for share screen ‘SharePlay’, a common function in other calling applications but that Apple did not have. To this is added the support for screen on screen (PiP) mode, with which we can see a call on one side and the shipment on the other side. This will allow us to share what we are seeing with other users. This function can be used in conjunction with applications such as Disney +, Hulu, HBO Max or Twitch.

