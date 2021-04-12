Apple improved the iPhone’s security chip to prevent hacks

Manzana improved the security chip of the iPhone and other devices before the end of 2020. In an unusual move, the Cupertino updated a component of the Secure Enclave, the coprocessor that is responsible for keeping your information safe.

According to MacRumors, Apple updated the Secure Storage Component on the A12, A13 and S5 chips. The component is an essential part of the Secure Enclave, the security chip stores our passwords, biometric data and other sensitive information.

According to the support page, the component is designed with an immutable ROM code, a hardware random number generator, a unique cryptographic key per device, cryptography engines, and physical tampering detection.

Apple indicates that the second generation adds safes that can be accessed through an encrypted and authenticated protocol. Each box stores a 128-bit salt, a 128-bit passcode verifier, an 8-bit counter, and an 8-bit maximum try value.

The security chip update will protect your iPhone from ‘exploits’ that seek to guess your password

In understandable words for a final consumer, the boxes contain the necessary entropy to unlock protected data by password. The second generation of the Secure Storage Component would make it difficult to run exploits to guess the password.

The change affects the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone SE, the new iPad, fifth-generation iPad Mini, Apple Watch SE, and the HomePod Mini. It is worth mentioning that the security chip update was integrated into the devices manufactured after fall 2020.

Secure Enclave

Keeping our information secure on the devices we use every day is part of Apple’s strategy. A few days ago a change in the encryption technology of the iPhone was confirmed in order to avoid zero-click attacks.

With iOS 14.5 an additional layer of security will be added to prevent attacks that do not require user interaction. Apple will use pointer authentication codes to protect the system against memory corruption vulnerabilities.

Zero-click attacks are the most requested by governments and spyware companies. Those who discover these exploits receive a good financial reward from tech companies if they share their finding.

With the security chip update, hackers will not be able to use the usual techniques to breach devices.

