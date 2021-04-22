Apple ignores a man who has discovered a complex scam system in the App Store

Kosta Eleftheriou deserves an award from Apple, or even to be hired. But he has only received indifference from the company that Steve Jobs founded. This man has found fraudulent apps that take advantage of iPhone and iPad owners to lure them into a “free trial” of an app with seemingly thousands of fake 5-star reviews, only to charge outrageous amounts of money for a recurring subscription that many don’t know how to cancel.

In the Apple app store ‘Jungle Runner 2k21’ is touted as “a fun running game”. A monkey running across platforms and collecting bananas is what we see in the screenshots. However, the reality is very different when downloading the game. It’s actually a dubious casino that charges people money in exchange for prizes that do not always arrive.

(GERMANY OUT) web page of App-Store at I-Tunes Apple (Photo by Schöning / ullstein bild via Getty Images)

‘Jungle Runner 2k21’ is actually yet another scam within Apple’s app store, discovered this time by developer Kosta Eleftheriou. The application incomplies with a series of publishing standards from the Apple App Store, although somehow it has managed to pass the review by Apple employees and has been published within the store.

How did Kosta Eleftheriou discover this scam? Well, in a very simple way. As he explains in The Verge: “I just looked at the apps that are making the most money. Next, I looked for those where user feedback is suspicious and also ridiculously high subscription prices. “.

According to Kosta Eleftheriou, the application is actually a running game. A basic and quite shabby, but only if it is downloaded and used in the United States. When using it from some countries such as Turkey (also from Kazakhstan and Italy according to other users) things are different. The game opens an internal browser that displays an online casino.

Read more

The casino is promoted as safe and reliable showing that it has appeared on Turkish televisions, it also has badges such as the GDPR of the European Union. Once inside, the supposed casino asks users to deposit real money to play. It does so through its own service without going through the Apple store and consequently without giving them a 30% commission. Some users have indicated in the game reviews that they deposited large sums of money without receiving anything in return.

This is not the only app that Eleftheriou has denounced in recent months. As revealed in the same article “Call Recorder iCall, the 26th app in the business category the day I checked. As you can see below, “Charlier Brown” says he’s 100% satisfied and there’s a 3-day free trial, so what do we have to lose other than … $ 9.99 a week?

App users often complain about they don’t know how to unsubscribe from $ 520 a year, and that the app often stops recording after a handful of seconds. However, it has a 4.5 star rating on the App Store.

Apple defends that it reviews each and every one of the apps that are in its store. However, it seems that he is missing some of them that have a fraudulent spirit. You don’t need to do a deep investigation to discover them, just follow the method of Kosta Eleftheriou. But for whatever reason, it doesn’t.

More news that may interest you:

Apple targets remote work with its new iPad Pro and iMac

Apple will again enable Parler in its App Store

Prefab Apple or Tesla-style homes that build in 6 days.