Even despite the coronavirus pandemic, we keep having Apple TV + news every week. On this first business Friday in May we have to talk about new hires, negotiations with those responsible for the first successes of the catalog and the new available chapters that have been released. Let’s take a look.

The news begins with a move they have made at Apple to ensure continuity of Kerry Ehrin on Apple TV +. Kerry is the showrunner of ‘The Morning Show’, a position that implies being responsible for her script and production at the same time. Seeing the success the series has had around the world, in Cupertino they have negotiated with her to sign an agreement that will keep her working exclusively for Apple TV + for several more years. Right now, in fact, Kerry is already working on the filming of the second season of ‘The Morning Show’.

The head of ‘Desperate Housewives’ enters as a new signing

Another person Apple has made a deal with is Annie Weisman, the writer and producer of series like ‘Desperate Housewives’. Right now Annie is immersed in the filming of the series ‘Physical’ for Apple TV +, which will be about a housewife from the California of the 80s who gets into the world of aerobics. The producer is also committed to working on more productions for a minimum of two years.

Alison Kirkham, until now one of the heads of the BBC, has also been one of the people signed by Apple during these days. Kirkham will be starting next summer to work on productions for Apple TV + from the United Kingdom and at the European level, so perhaps in the long term he will work on a production that is shot in Spain.

Also from the same medium we know of an extension of the contract with Alena Smith, responsible for the Apple TV + Dickinson series. Smith will dedicate himself to shooting more episodes of the show, as well as working on new content for the future. It is noted that in Cupertino they want to retain talent, since ‘Dickinson’ is nominated for a Peabody Award.

As for content news, this week we have the premiere of ‘Cycles’, a series that tells how a marriage that cannot have children embarks on the adventure of adopting one. All episodes of the first season are now available. In addition we also have new episodes of ‘Defending Jacob’ and ‘Amazing Stories’. By the way, it seems that the series ‘Defending Jacob’ is starting to have very good audience figures and is on the way to being another of the great successes that make Apple TV + stand out.

