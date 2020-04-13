         Apple has registered the domain “applecoronavirus.com” after its new initiatives against the pandemic

Apple continues to contribute through small and large efforts to fight the pandemic. On this occasion, the company has registered a web domain called “applecoronavirus.com” Recently. The funny thing is that it does it openly and without protecting its property, something that is out of the ordinary in this type of thing on the part of the firm.

A domain only three days old

The information, first found by MacRumors, reveals that Apple Inc. is behind the domain. This name is the corporate name from the company, whose website details can be seen in this screenshot:

If we try to enter this website, it will give us an error. That’s because Apple has done nothing but register the name, but not use it. There is no server that return a response and load a page. Among the highlights, we find that the domain was registered in the US three days ago, specifying the physical address of the company, as well as an email and contact phone numbers.

The registration date coincides with the same day that Google and Apple announced their collaboration statement. Under this agreement, both companies andthey are working on tools and APIs to create apps that help track contacts and possible infections. Of course, while maintaining the privacy of users.

This initiative was preceded by the web and app launched by the company to prevent and self-diagnose coronavirus disease. Apple’s plans for the newly registered domain are unknown. The company could both use it to centralize your efforts as to simply have it in your name, without actually using it.

