Apple has just announced the eight developers it will award with the Apple Design Award. The winners “bring distinctive new ideas to life and demonstrate a deep mastery of Apple technology” and give users new ways to work, create and play according to Apple. The Apple Design Awards have awarded more than 250 developers in the last 20 years, a recognition that has brought fame to developers who have proven to be pioneers of design with their apps.

Eight apps, eight developers, eight awards

Every year Apple announces the winners of its Apple Design Awards, some awards in recognition of four applications and four games that stand out for their quality and design. Vice President of Apple Developer Relations Ron Okamoto has expressed himself with these words.

Every year app and game developers demonstrate exceptional craftsmanship and we are honoring the best of the best. Receiving an Apple Design Award is a special and laudable achievement. Past honorees have made some of the most remarkable applications and games of all time. Through their vision, determination, and exacting standards, winning developers inspire not only their peers in the Apple developer community, but all of us at Apple as well.

Darkroom

Darkroom, the well-known photo and video editor, is the first of the winners. With a simple, attractive and easy to use design and Intuitive controls for both professional and casual photographers, the app stands out above other options. Furthermore, the app uses all the new Apple APIs for photos and cameras, quick actions on the home screen, context menus, haatic responses, etc.

Looom

Looom is an animation app inspired by music creation apps. The app brings us closer to the concept of stop-motion through loop animations of our drawings. A tool for both professionals and novices in the field that gives us simple controls and interfaces with which to evolve our animated works of art.

Shapr3D

On a more professional level comes Shapr3D, a CAD application for the iPad that can transform the technical and architectural drawing workflow. Without a desk, only with an iPad and an Apple Pencil we have access to a large set of modeling tools to easily create complex 3D models. The developers have announced that the app will use the LiDAR scanner later this year to automatically generate a 2D floor plan and a 3D model of a room so it can start designing in a couple of steps.

StaffPad

StaffPad is capable of transforming handwritten music notation into digital sheet music. With this tool composers can write and compose in the easiest way. Once the base structure of the piece is created, you can use the Apple Pencil to drag and edit the melodies. An app that is possible thanks to Core ML, on which it is based to transform the touches into editing steps.

Sayonara Wild Hearts

In this exciting game of creative and colorful design we find the most surreal and vibrant environments. With fast game dynamics that it hardly allows us to look at all the visual details of a game that runs at full speed. Sayonara Wild Hearts also supports Spatial Audio, the new surround sound API for AirPods Pro.

Sky: Children of the Light

An exciting adventure full of colors and beauty where our protagonists spread their wings to fly between the different heavenly realms. The goal of Sky: Children of the Light is for us to find our way to heaven, something we will do in a multiplayer dynamic full of options, paths and surprises.

Song of bloom

Song of a Bloom is a puzzle-filled game in a non-linear story. As players we will explore a story that is told in different and changing styles as we progress through it. An original experience and with a very special design.

Where cards fall

An adventure in which as players we build houses from cards, the only way to bring memories to life. Where Card Falls is a mix between graphic adventure and platforms with interesting game dynamics and pleasant graphics. A game full of puzzles with an inverted audio and a very attractive miniature style.

Undoubtedly, thanks to these awards and the recognition they grant, application design and development studios will receive a new focus on their small works of art. A service that opens opportunities and gives developers, both large and small, the visibility they deserve.