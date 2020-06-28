Why has Apple decided to abandon Intel? It is one of the questions that has sounded the loudest since the bitten apple giant confirmed that it will start using its own processors later this year, and that it hopes to completely abandon the x86 architecture. in approximately two years.

Intel responded very clearly, it plans supporting Apple during the transition process, but is convinced that its processors are still the best, something that, frankly, seems questionable to me. I do not speak without reasons, remember all security issues and bugs that have been given by the Core processors in recent years, the patches and corrections that have been necessary to alleviate these problems, the sacrifice at the level of performance that all this has implied, and the errors that have arisen.

To all that we must add, in addition, clear stagnation by Intel that has been noted both in the gross performance of its processors and in the manufacturing process used. The chip giant has been involved in the 14nm process since 2015, and everything seems to indicate that it will not complete the transition to the 10nm process until 2021, and in the best case scenario.

If we put this in perspective we can draw a very clear conclusion, and that is that the problems that the Intel processors have had would have been one of the main triggers of that abandonment by Apple, an idea that François Piednoël, one of Intel’s most important ex-engineers, has corroborated.

Apple got tired of Skylake’s poor quality control

The engineer has commented that Apple had been considering the transition to its own processors for a while, but that this was accelerated by the problems that Intel processors showed, especially from the arrival of architecture Skylake. According to Piednoël, Apple frequently reported problems and errors to Intel, and received “unsatisfactory” responses from the chip giant.

«When your client begins to find almost as many mistakes as you, it is clear that you are not on the right track ». That has been the forceful phrase that François Piednoël has released to illustrate the situation. It is important to note that these comments do not represent either Intel or Apple, but coming from who was the chief engineer at Intel for twenty years they have undoubted value.

I personally think that what François Piednoël says makes a lot of sense and perfectly represents the reality of Intel for the last few years, but deep down Apple’s decision to start using its own ARM-based SoCs also has economic and control motivations. By using their own chips they can better control their platforms and innovation, and they can also significantly reduce costs and leave more money “at home.” As I said on another occasion, it is, in the end, a winning move for Apple in every way.