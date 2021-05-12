Apple halted the entry of 1 million malicious apps

With the security of its ecosystem always at the center of the scene, Apple revealed shocking figures related to the App Store. The company reported that, only during 2020, it prevented one million “risky and vulnerable” applications enter the catalog of your store. In addition, it stopped potentially fraudulent transactions for more than 1.5 billion dollars.

To exemplify the control it performs over iPhone and iPad applications, the Cupertino firm published very interesting numbers. During the past year 48 thousand apps were rejected for having hidden or undocumented features. Another 150,000, meanwhile, did not pass the filter for being spam, imitations or being deceptive.

On the other hand, more than 215 thousand applications did not access the App Store due to privacy violations. Apple has highlighted that many developers tried to collect more information from users than was strictly necessary, or carried out mismanagement with the data they had available.

Apple has also rejected or removed apps that changed functionality after initial review. Thus, the Californian firm has prevented the proliferation of gambling platforms, lenders and distributors of pornography.

But the focus has not only been on the apps themselves, but also on the developers who want to position their creations in the App Store. In 2020 470 thousand developer accounts were suspended due to possible fraudulent activity, and 205 thousand registrations were rejected.

Apple wants to show that App Store security is stronger than ever

The moment chosen by Apple to publicize its impressive security figures in the App Store it is not by chance. Less than a week ago, an ArsTechnica report brought to the fore the handling of Cupertino executives during the appearance of malicious apps in their store in 2015.

The XCodeGhost scandal returned to the scene this week from the trial between Apple and Epic Games. The creators of ‘Fortnite’ presented internal emails of the apple firm, in order to boost your accusations about handling the app store.

While this is happening, Tim Cook and company dredge up the statistics to show that your system security is in better health than ever. And as if that were not enough, they can show off the positive adoption of the new privacy features in iOS 14.5.

