We have been hearing for a long time that Apple is working on augmented reality glasses. The bitten apple is not determined to get it out, which indicates that there is still development time left even for a trial version. In the past, you’ve seen other companies come up with something similar, and yours has to be a success. But it seems that today we have two good and juicy new ones as possible price and the presentation date of the Apple Glasses.

Apple’s AR glasses will arrive with the iPhone 12

Augmented reality glasses have not yet caught on in society as much as companies would like. In fact, even VR glasses are not yet the present that many software developers would want, so you will have to wait for the software to have more power in a still young market. But this does not mean that those from Cupertino want to try their luck with a project they have been working on for a long time.

It is the augmented reality glasses or Apple Glasses, of which price and date of presentation have been filtered. According to . comments in its lines the date in which We will know it will be the same as the presentation of the iPhone 12. If so, it will be the most anticipated item of the event with the permission of the new generation of the bitten apple phone. Many already think about the terminal, but this could be a great opportunity for the firm after making a small presentation of the new version of its legendary iPhone SE.

But the other fact of this leak is the one that may interest users the most who want to be among the first to enjoy the gadget: the price. And it is that this data is always the most striking and in this case it is not an exception. Without further ado, the price of Apple Glasses could reach 500 euros to change, a fairly low figure being the Cupertino company. To this we would have to add a few more euros depending on the prescription of the lenses, because these will be the same as normal glasses.

Refined design?

Two years ago since we published the article, but back then many already imagined Apple Glasses. With various designs the company could also vary prices depending on the material or finish, although this may not be the only thing that changes the cost of this gadget. We will be very aware of what Apple says in the future with this project, but surely if this year arrives it will steal the role of this year’s flagship phone.