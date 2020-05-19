         Apple Glass will arrive earlier than expected and will cost $ 499, according to a leak

2020 will be the year of Apple Glass, according to Prosser. Apple’s augmented reality glasses have been leaked, thus knowing their price and some of the key characteristics of this new product, according to the leaker. We are talking about an estimated price of $ 499 (it will be necessary to see how this figure is in euros) and a striking aesthetic section, since they will be practically like ordinary glasses in this regard, according to the information available so far.

So let’s tell you leaked information about Apple Glass, an accessory that will have an important integration with the iPhone, since they will be dependent on it as the Apple Watch already is.

Dependent on the iPhone and with traditional aesthetics

At the design level, Apple Glass, according to Prosser, will have a design similar to that of glasses to use. We will not see strange designs as in the case of Google with his glasses, but a more common line. Similarly, Prosser ensures that the glasses will have a LIDAR sensor integrated into the temples themselves, something that will allow functions related to augmented reality.

The processing of the information will be done through the iPhone itself, freeing the glasses from this burden

A curious fact is that all data processing will be done through the iPhone, so we can expect that, in itself, the glasses do not have a specially capable processor, since the greatest workload will be done by our phone. At the operating level, the filter ensures that the glasses can be controlled using a gesture system on the pins themselves. The thing does not end here, since the glasses will be able to recognize our hand gestures, so it will be enough to look at our own hands and gesture to interact with them.

In the same way, talks about his wireless charging system, although charging times, power and speed are not detailed. Prosser claims that both lenses will show content, instead of leaving everything relegated to a small part of them. This interface will be called ‘Starboard’, whose operation was already seen a while ago, as our colleagues from Applesfera showed.

Finally, Prosser assures that these glasses will be the ‘One More Thing’ of the presentation that Apple will make in the last quarter of the year (or maybe at the beginning of 2021) and that will be priced at $ 499 (more graduation), practically half of what Google asked for with its Google Glass.

