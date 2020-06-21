Apple Glass is surely the most anticipated Apple “secret” project. And it is that, although it may not seem like it, we have been talking about this hypothetical wearable of those of Cupertino for some years. And it is curious because at the time, when Google Glass was still a project, Tim Cook did not see he saw “color” in this type of device. But hey, everyone has the right to change their minds, as Apple itself demonstrated when launching the iPad Mini a few years after Steve Jobs said that the bitten apple company would never make tablets in the seven-inch segment, that it was a dead market before it was even born.

As early as 2017, four years after Cook’s claims, we learned for the first time that the company could be working, hand in hand with Carl Zeiss, on its own smart glasses. Interestingly, when it seemed that Google Glass had no future and that the Apple manager was right in his statements, surprise! Apple Glass could be a reality. Not in the short term, of course, but augmented reality would have entered the company’s agenda, and given the alleged collaboration with Carl Zeiss, it would already be an idea with enough entity to start working on it with a partner.

Since then, except for some movement by Apple, the conversation about Apple Glass has remained practically silent until, in November of last year and after an unusual meeting for company employees, it was learned that the company continued to advance on the path of augmented reality and mixed reality, not only with dates for glasses, but also for a headset: 2023 and 2022 respectively. A medium-term horizon that, taking into account the long deadlines for a project of this type, would indicate that it is already reasonably advanced.

Apple Glass, when?

And today, according to Slash Gear, we discover that those announced deadlines could be cut quite a bit. And not just any voice says it, but Jon Prosser, a filter with a high hit rate on his scoreboard. And what deadline does Prosser give for Apple Glass? Surprisingly short onesince your presentation dates at some point between March and June 2021. Yes, a maximum period of one year from the current moment. And of course, that makes us think, undoubtedly and only one day after the start of WWDC 2020, in the edition of the Apple meeting for developers in 2021. In other words, this leak makes us look towards WWDC 2021 when it is not yet known. has held WWDC2020.

An even more optimistic view raises the possibility that Apple Glass will be presented this year, in the September keynote with the iPhone 12, although in such a case (unlikely, let’s not kid ourselves), its arrival on the market would not occur until sometime next year. And as for the more conservative version (understanding that, even so, we are talking about an advance), I would point to the September 2021 keynote, from the hand of the iPhone 13 (my mother, there are still months to go to see the 12 and already we are thinking about the next one).

A point of Prosser’s prediction that I have to admit that I have struck a chord is that the Apple Glass announcement would occur, either on the WWCD or in the September keynote, using a formula that undoubtedly triggers many memories. I mean, of course, the formula “One More Thing” that will take us to all those occasions when Steve Jobs kept the best for last. And it wasn’t once or twice, here’s a compilation to see the number of times Vanessa Williams’ Save The Best For Last was literally taken literally: