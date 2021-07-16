Apple gives away some AirPods: so you can get them

The promotion for students that Apple announced last June in the United States, is now available in Spain and other European countries. For yet another year, the company offers Free AirPods to all students who purchase an eligible Mac or iPad model for the University.

The promotion is active for those University students current or admitted and classes will begin next year, as well as those parents who choose to acquire a Mac or iPad for children who are studying or will do so in the coming months. Teachers and other teaching professionals can also apply for the offer through the Apple website.

The AirPods that are included in the promotion for students are the second generation with a conventional charging case, they are valued at 180 euros. However, those users who prefer to opt for second-generation AirPods with a wireless charging case, will only have to pay the difference of 40 euros. If, on the other hand, they prefer AirPods Pro, they will have to pay an additional € 90.

The promotion also includes the possibility of acquiring AppleCare + for 20% less than the usual price. This plan offers greater coverage against accidental drops or damage.

The offer applies to all models of MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Pro. In the case of the iPad, only the iPad Air and iPad Pro are eligible. With the promotion, Apple also maintains the characteristic discount of up to 7% on the mentioned models.

In order to get free AirPods for the purchase of a Mac or iPad, the interested user must register through the UNiDAYS portal and enter personal data, information about their center documentation that proves that you are studying or are going to study.

It is also possible to purchase the products and apply the promotion through an Apple Store. For this, the interested person must provide the documentation that proves that they are a student. The offer is active while stocks last, according to Apple’s website.

