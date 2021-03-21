Apple gave iPhone developers a stern warning about secretly trying to track users

Last year, Apple announced new privacy features that would eventually be rolled out in iOS 14. One of them came in late 2020, the app’s privacy labels that tell users what kind of personal data an app can collect. The feature does not prevent developers from collecting data, it only forces them to disclose to their customers the type of data that their applications collect. Facebook reacted vehemently in December, putting out ads that described Apple as a company that worked against small businesses and therefore endangered the Internet.

The second privacy feature Apple announced is called Application Tracking Transparency (ATT) and it’s even more serious. Apple will force developers to ask users for permission before they can be tracked. Facebook voiced its concerns once again, starting another ad campaign that explains how personalized ads help small businesses. Facebook is practically begging users to allow the company to continue tracking. ATT will be rolled out in the next iOS 14.5 update, and as a result, it seems likely that Facebook’s business will take a big hit.

Other developers in China may not have been as vocal as Facebook, but they have apparently been able to develop user tracking features that bypass ATT’s prompts. On the other hand, Facebook is changing its tune and says that Apple’s new privacy could be useful.

Chinese companies such as Baidu, ByteDance and Tencent are preparing solutions for ATT, reported the Financial Times (via South China Morning Post). The companies are reportedly using a CAID system developed by the China Advertising Association and a group of government experts.

Apple responded to these claims, saying that the App Store rules apply to all app developers, including those in China. Other solutions may include fingerprint users, which involves linking device-specific information, such as IMEI, to the location.

“The terms and guidelines of the App Store apply equally to all developers around the world, including Apple,” Apple said in a statement. “We strongly believe that users should be asked for permission before tracking. Apps that disregard the user’s choice will be rejected. ”Apple also said fingerprinting techniques violated its guidelines for more than a decade.

Separately, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg touched on ATT’s upcoming changes during a guest-only Clubhouse discussion. He still claimed that Apple’s privacy feature will hurt small businesses, but changed his tone to point out that Facebook might be in a “good position” to deal with the change.

“The reality is that I am confident that we can handle that situation well and we will be in a good position,” Zuckerberg said, according to CNET. “I think we may even be in a stronger position if Apple’s changes encourage more companies to do business on our platforms.

Facebook doesn’t have to worry about tracking users through apps and services if small businesses decide to sell their products through the Facebook and Instagram stores. In such cases, Facebook could still collect e-commerce data related to what is happening within its own applications.

Former Facebook employees said a few days ago that this is the kind of scenario Facebook is preparing for, while explaining why Facebook’s claims that ATT harms small businesses are false.

