Although in early April he had said that he would keep his establishments closed in much of the planet, except in China, Manzana For a few days, a plan has begun that includes gradually reopening its stores in different markets.

The Asian giant, the first country to resume certain economic and social normality after considerably reducing coronavirus infections, has been added Austria, South Korea and Australia and more nations are on the way.

Germany and the United States, the next step

According to various US media press reports, Apple reported that it will begin with the reopening of stores in Germany from May 11, the same day that it will do in some states of the American Union such as Idaho, South Carolina and Alabama.

But, as it has been in other markets and following what has been reported in recent days, the establishments will present substantial changes both in interior design and in customer service.

Like you sign like Starbucks, Burger King and McDonald’s or GapCupertino’s too has established new criteria to be followed, such as the limit to the number of people who can be at the same time within the Apple Store.

Temperature checks will also be carried out upon entering the establishments and will require that both staff and consumers wear mouth masks.

The revival of the economy is necessary

Although the coronavirus has not been overcome, various countries have managed to significantly reduce the number of infections and have established programs and action plans to gradually resume economic and social activities.

It is true, the situation is still serious. Until this Friday, May 8, there is a record of 3 million 918 thousand 316 cases of contagion and 273 thousand 034 deaths due to the virus, globally according to data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

However, companies face very serious difficulties due to the economic impact, so they seek in various ways to regain some normality and boost their businesses. In the case of Apple, although it has remained stable, when presenting its financial report it was below expectations affected by the global context.

For this reason, it has designed a strategic plan that seeks to revive its stores with new measures that protect both people and their customers, but in order to stimulate consumption again.

Featured numbers in his report:

iPhone: $ 28.962 million

Mac: $ 5,315 million

iPad: $ 4.368 million

Wearables, home and accessories: $ 6,284 million

Services: $ 13,348 million

