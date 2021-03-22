Apple fined in Brazil for selling iPhone without charger

A few weeks before the launch of the iPhone 12, rumors claimed that Apple’s impending new device would be sold without a charger in the box. Shortly after, after the presentation keynote, the controversial decision was confirmed. Apple explained that the vast majority of users already have a charger at home, and that when removing it from the iPhone case many polluting emissions would be saved.

The truth is that Apple also saves a few dollars by not including the charger along with the iPhone 12, which despite being more expensive to produce its price has not changed. But all this is no excuse in Brazil where they are not very happy with Apple’s decision.

A few weeks ago we learned that Brazil had opened an investigation against the Cupertino company for not including the charger in the iPhone box and that could even force Apple to change this decision in the country. Something that in France already happens with the headphones included in the box. Although what has happened so far is that Apple has been fined by the Brazilian state of São Paulo.

Fine of 1.6 million euros for not including the charger in the iPhone box

Recall that Apple’s decision to eliminate the charger is not exclusive to the iPhone 12. Since October all new iPhones sold do so without the charger in the boxregardless of the model.

Now in Brazil a consumer protection agency called Procon-SP has managed to get the state of São Paulo to fine the company with more than 1.6 million euros.

«The agency [Procon-SP] announced on Friday (19) that it applied a fine of R $ 10,546,442.48 to Apple for selling the iPhone without a charger. In addition, Procon-SP accuses the company of misleading advertising, of selling devices with factory defects, of maintaining unfair clauses in the contract with consumers and of not having repaired a product that was still under warranty.«.

Procon-SP CEO Fernando Capez reportedly stated that Apple «needs to understand that there are strong consumer protection laws and institutions in Brazil. You need to respect these laws and these institutions.

The fine imposed also refers to other problems: Apple misleads consumers by advertising the iPhone as “waterproof” despite the fact that it does not repair them if they are damaged by coming into contact with water, “problems with iPhones after system updates” and a problem in which Apple was accused of “disrespecting Brazilian law” when refuse to repair devices purchased abroad within thirty days.

Apple still you can appeal the decision, and the matter could be taken to court if no agreement is reached. It is the first country to officially fine Apple for not including the charger in the box, we will see if the same happens with Samsung, which has also made this decision.