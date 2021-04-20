Apple finally presents AirTag, the new way to find your objects

04/20/2021 at 8:23 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

We have all lost our keys more than one, two and three times in our life. We can use common sense, and leave the keys in a place that we know we will find, or we can use technology. With this premise comes AirTag, an electronic device in the form of a keychain that it will allow us to find any object to which it is attached via GPS.

This accessory is directly related to the “Find my iPhone” app, which has helped us for years to find our phone through any other device. Now we can do the same but with any object. From keys, to backpacks, wallet, suitcase, or basically anything to which we can hang one of these devices. AirTag is equipped with the U1 chip, which will make the search even more precise if we have an iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 thanks to the joint work of the camera, gyroscope, accelerometer and ARKit. In addition, they can be fully customized, having an infinite number of styles that fit the aesthetic we prefer. Along with this, Apple has launched several leather cases that act as a keychain, where we can hang our keys on it and always have them located.

AirTag is coming next April 30th to stores at a price of $ 29. During the launch event, a four-pack of these accessories was also announced at a price of $ 99 in total.