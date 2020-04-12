Everyone is on the lookout for new phones and devices coming out of Apple soon. It is true that the most striking is in the area of ​​telephony, tablets and computers, but the company has other devices that are also very interesting. In fact, some are still to come as is the case with the new geolocation gadgets that will be presented soon and that have been seen to already have AirTags on the way.

What are AirTags?

It is not the first time that we talk about these new devices of the bitten apple. The AirTags are small gadgets that turn any object into a GPS point. Said for all mortals: it is a device that allows you to find an object that cannot connect to the Internet. With this we mean wallets, keys, bags … anything of your day to day. The project was underway but the firm has not yet put it into production as far as is known. What is known is that it is clear that it will launch them in the future.

This is how AirTags have been found

The bitten apple puts ‘bread crumbs’ so that we can find its own novelties in the most curious way. They do not say it, but they do it through the new versions of iOS where they hang some photo or piece of code that refers to a future device. However, this time it has not been a leak of this style, but has appeared in a video of the technical support of the firm.

The video has nothing to do with the AirTags, but it is that none of the characteristics of the current terminals has it. It is for this reason that the video that we attach to you attracts so much attention, which teaches you to erase certain characteristics of the terminal and hints at the possibility of deactivating the option to collect information from these gadgets.

It is still a big question mark when we will see a bitten apple event in which we see these devices, but it is clear that it will come very soon.